Liquid Death & MaryRuth Partner For New Nighttime Multimineral

Liquid Death has partnered up with MaryRuth to make a new nighttime multimineral, flavored with coconut and containing their canned water

Sleep Like The Dead is flavored with coconut and infused with Liquid Death water.

Aids sleep, relaxation, and bone health without pills; features cool packaging.

Enjoy sugar-free Coconut Scream flavor, perfect for the whole family.

Liquid Death announced this week that they have partnered up with MaryRuth to make an all-new Nighttime Multimineral called Sleep Like The Dead. This is a basically a vitamin drink you take before going to bed, which they have flavored with coconut and infused with the very water you can find in the company's canned water products. All with the intent of helping you sleep better and get better rest while providing a little help to your stress levels and diet. But like all MaryRuth products, you'll want to check to see if its right for you. In the meantime, here's more info and a promo about this crazy collaboration.

MaryRuth's x Liquid Death: Nighttime Multimineral – Sleep Like The Dead

Say goodbye to tossing and turning all night. MaryRuth's and Liquid Death have teamed up to bring you a nighttime multimineral that'll help support your sleep well so good, it's scary. Our Liquid Nighttime Multimineral delivers essential nutrients your body needs to support sleep, relaxation, and bone health—all with the edgy attitude of Liquid Death. No pills to swallow. No melatonin. Just pure liquid calm in a deliciously macabre Coconut Scream flavor that the whole family can enjoy.

We understand your struggle: you want effective sleep support without compromising your time and health. That's why MaryRuth's and Liquid Death joined forces to create a nighttime vitamin that actually works AND looks cool on your nightstand. Take it 10 minutes to 1 hour before bed

No hard-to-swallow pills or chalky powders

Delicious Coconut Scream flavor that's sugar-free

Easy to measure for proper dosing for the whole family

Made with real Liquid Death mountain water

This limited-edition collaboration brings you a sleep formula with multiple essential nutrients your body needs to support sleep, less stress, and relaxation. You deserve quality rest and relaxation.

