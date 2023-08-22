Posted in: Movies, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Warner Bros | Tagged: candy, Ferrara, Gummiies, Wonka

Wonka Brand Returns With New Gummies Ahead Of Film's Release

There's a brand new candy being released alongside the new Willy Wonka film, as you can pick up Wonka Magic Hat Gummies soon.

Ferrera has announced this morning they are bringing back the Willy Wonka brand for a special set of gummies and a contest for the film's release. As you can see from the packet image below, we're getting Wonka Magic Hat Gummies, a nod to the character's fashion sense, while also providing a chance to have some fun-tasting gummies as a snack. They look a lot like Gushers, but with more of a gel inside than a liquid. This is a limited-edition candy that will only be around for a short time, but it comes in four fruity flavors as you're getting Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry, and Magic Berries. That fourth one is only in the Hat gummi, and has a different surprise flavor in each one. Since Wonka isn't out until December 1st, it means we'll at least have these for a few months. We have a quote from the company about the new brand, as well as info on the contest they're holding with it below.

"For decades, the name 'Wonka' has been synonymous with sweet treats that bring joy, wonder, and the magic of childhood to people of all ages," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara Candy Co. "And with the anticipation of the new Wonka movie, we are excited to help bring the film to life through the return of the Wonka brand to sugar confections with the new Magic Hat Gummies. With this innovation, our goal is to create fun and imaginative experiences through candy that offers fans a little bit of magic with every bite."

"Additionally, with the launch of this new candy treat, Ferrara and Warner Bros. are bringing the magical world of "Wonka" directly to fans with the 'Dream It & Do It' text to win sweepstakes. With every purchase, fans will receive $5 in movie rewards to see the movie in-person (while supplies last) and have the chance to win a Warner Bros. Studio Hollywood Deluxe Tour for four people and other great prizes. Simply text 'WONKA' to the code (811811) located on packs of Wonka Magic Hat Gummies to be automatically entered to win. Beginning September 1, Wonka Magic Hat Gummies will be available at Walmart stores and then at retailers nationwide from September 28, for a limited time only. The fruity gummies come in both 4 oz and 6 oz bags at a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $3.69. Prices may vary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!