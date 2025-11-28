Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: Random House Worlds, Stranger Things: One Way or Another

New Stranger Things Novel Bridges The Season 4 & 5 Gap

Stranger Things: One Way or Another is a new novel based on the Netflix series that will help bridge Season 4 and Season 5 for fans

Random House Worlds is collaborating with Netflix to release a new Stranger Things novel, titled Stranger Things: One Way or Another, which is set to be released next week. Cleverly named "A Nancy Wheely Mystery," like it's an old Scholastic mystery novel, the book will not only provide you with a fun adventure featuring the character played by Natalia Dyer, but it will also serve as a bridge in several storylines between Season 4 and Season 5 of the TV series. The book was written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, who previously wrote the Flight Of Icarus novel for Stranger Things back in 2024. We have more details below as the book will be released on December 2, 2025.

Stranger Things: One Way or Another

Hawkins, Indiana, is in recovery. It's been two months since Vecna's earthquake tore through the town, and its residents are still reeling from the devastation. Nancy Wheeler has spent every waking minute on the hunt for Vecna, but he's continued to elude her. How can she head to Emerson for college in the fall if Hawkins is still under the influence of the Upside Down?

When fellow classmate Joey Taft starts acting shifty at graduation, Nancy is convinced Vecna's found his newest victim. Joined by fellow amateur sleuth Robin Buckley, Nancy doesn't waste any time questioning Joey. What the girls discover leads them down the path of a bigger story than The Hawkins Post could ever have assigned Nancy. Why are people around town suddenly getting sick? Why is there a strange man tailing Nancy as she investigates? And, most important, does this even have anything to do with the Upside Down? Together with Robin, Nancy embarks on a dangerous quest for the truth. The deeper the two dig, the further Nancy finds herself drawn into a web of intrigue that threatens to trap her in Hawkins . . . forever.

