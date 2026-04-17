Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: CookieRun, New York City, pop up shop, times square

CookieRun Opens First-Ever U.S. Pop-Up Store in Times Square

CookieRun has a new pop-up store location in New York City, offering several limited-edition items through April 26, 2026.

Article Summary CookieRun opens its first-ever U.S. pop-up store in New York City's Times Square for a limited time.

Shop over 130 exclusive CookieRun merchandise items, including NYC-only toys, apparel, and plushies.

Enjoy in-person events such as character mascot greetings, autograph sessions, and a themed photo booth.

The pop-up store is open daily until April 26, 2026, giving fans limited-time access to unique CookieRun items.

Devsisters has launched a physical pop-up location for their popular game franchise CookieRun, so those in New York City can visit their first location in the United States. The company has held these before in select locations, primarily in South Korea, where they're based, as a response to fan demand for an in-person experience. So expanding into the U.S. with a store in one of the biggest cities in the world has become a big deal.

Get All Your CookieRun Goodies in Times Square

The team opened its doors this morning, located at Forever 21 Times Square (1540 Broadway, B3), offering an array of items you can't get anywhere else. As you can see from the list here, this is a collection of toys, keychains, pins, special acrylics, display boxes, socks, shirts, bags, pens, plushies, special figures, etc. There's even a special Statue of Liberty GingerBrave plushie you can only get in this location. We have mroe details from the team on everything available as the shop will be open starting today and running all the way until April 26, 2026.

CookieRun NYC Pop-Up Shop

For the next 10 days, in New York City, the pop-up brings CookieRun into the real world with more than 130+ merchandise items, including New York-exclusive products, alongside a themed photo booth, character appearances, autograph sessions, and more. Swing by the store to check out:

NYC-exclusive merch inspired by the city, including Statue of Liberty-themed GingerBrave items, apparel, and totes

inspired by the city, including Statue of Liberty-themed GingerBrave items, apparel, and totes A large-scale exterior video display facing Times Square, featuring dynamic CookieRun visuals and placing the franchise alongside global brands in one of the world's most high-traffic locations

facing Times Square, featuring dynamic CookieRun visuals and placing the franchise alongside global brands in one of the world's most high-traffic locations Mascot greetings with Shadow Milk Cookie and Eternal Sugar Cookie

with Shadow Milk Cookie and Eternal Sugar Cookie Autograph sessions with Shadow Milk Cookie English voice actor CJ Pawlikowski and Eternal Sugar Cookie English voice actor Gabi Hankins-Manoukian

with Shadow Milk Cookie English voice actor CJ Pawlikowski and Eternal Sugar Cookie English voice actor Gabi Hankins-Manoukian A CookieRun photo booth with custom 4-cut photo strips

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