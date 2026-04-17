Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, Nutella

Nerdy Food: Nutella Releases Brand-New Peanut Flavor

Nutella has a new flavor on the market as they've launched Nutella Peanut with the taste of roasted peanuts mixed into the spread

Article Summary Nutella launches Nutella Peanut, blending classic hazelnut spread with roasted peanut flavor.

This marks Nutella’s first new flavor innovation in more than 60 years of the brand’s history.

Nutella Peanut celebrates its debut with a free pop-up event in New York City on May 16-17.

The new spread offers a creamy, peanut-infused twist for sandwiches and dippable snacks.

Ferrero has launched a new flavor of Nutella that falls right in line with the Nut-aspect of their branding, as Nutella Peanut is now on the market. To be clear, no, this is not peanut butter; that's an entirely different kind of spread. This is taking the flavor you've known for years and mixing it with a roasted peanut flavor to give it an extra kick. What's mroe, the company will be celebrating it with a special pop-up event happening in New York City from May 16-17. We have more info from the company's announcement here, along with a quote on the launch, as you'll start seeing it pop into stores this week.

Try a Different Kind Of Spread Snack With Nutella Peanut

This marks the brand's first flavor innovation in its over 60-year history, delivering a new taste experience that blends the unmistakable creaminess of Nutella with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts. Crafted to spread smiles at afternoon snack time, Nutella Peanut is perfectly spreadable and pairs beautifully with a classic sandwich. The launch doesn't stop at shelves. Nutella is bringing the first-ever Nutella Peanut Pop-Up to New York City's NoHo at 372 Lafayette Street for one weekend only, May 16–17.

The free, open-to-the-public pop-up transforms the afternoon snack moment into a fully interactive experience with games, rewards, and the ultimate snack worth playing for. Guests flow through a series of quick-hit games, each one unlocking something new, including Nutella Peanut-themed prizes, personalized keepsakes, and the ultimate reward: free Nutella Peanut sandwiches and dippable snacks.

"Honestly, when a jar of Nutella goes viral floating in space, you start to feel like anything is possible. So naturally our next move as a brand was dropping our first new flavor innovation in over 60 years," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America. "Nutella Peanut delivers the same creamy experience fans know and love, now blended with the irresistible taste of roasted peanuts. Our fans have been asking for this for years. We heard them, and afternoon snack time will never be the same."

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