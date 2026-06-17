Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: father's day, Moen

Moen Is Selling a Luxury Porta-Potty For Father's Day

Moen is selling a special Port-A-Suite for Father's Day for just $621, but there's only one available as it goes to the faster buyer.

Article Summary Moen is dropping one luxury Port-A-Suite for Father’s Day, priced at $621 for the fastest buyer on June 20.

The Moen Port-A-Suite upgrades the porta-potty idea with a smart shower, custom sink, urinal, and premium fixtures.

Built as a backyard escape, Moen’s standalone bathroom retreat is designed for privacy, comfort, and dad-coded downtime.

The buyer can also upgrade the Moen Port-A-Suite with a 5-Series eToilet, with delivery and installation coordinated.

Moen is making Father's Day a little more interesting by selling the ultimate bathroom away from home for dads who need some privacy and time outdoors. The company is selling a Port-A-Suite, which is basically a deluxe porta-potty, complete with an eToiler, a urinal, a custom sink, a shower, and more to give dad his own respite for his most intimate moments. This will be sold as a single, one-time Father's Day drop on June 20 at 10 am ET, with only one Port-A-Suite released on MoenPortASuite.com. Whoever purchases it first will snag it for just $621, even though it's priced at $50k. We have more details about the entire structure below.

Get Dad What He Never Knew He Wanted: A Moen Port-A-Suite

Inspired by the convenience and escapism of a traditional outdoor restroom, the Port-A-Suite is unlike a typical porta-potty. Designed as a fully elevated standalone suite, the experience blends premium Moen fixtures, dad-coded comforts, and thoughtfully curated amenities into the ultimate backyard hideaway for uninterrupted peace and quiet, and mastering the art of doing absolutely nothing. Outfitted with a voice, phone, and controller-operated Moen Smart Shower, modern industrial-designed fixtures from the Cambium bathroom collection, and other premium innovations from Moen, the Port-A-Suite showcases the brand's signature blend of thoughtful design, water innovation, and the well-earned comfort dad deserves.

But what would a Port-A-Suite be without a few dad-coded amenities? Dad will also enjoy:

Rustic exterior that seamlessly blends into the backyard

Modern interior design worthy of his 'few minutes of peace'

A smart lock door that means business

A sleek urinal because this is a luxury suite, after all

Soft ambient and natural lighting for dramatic scrolling sessions

And other amenities designed to make dad's bathroom break feel less like a necessity and more like a destination

For the dad looking to take his alone time to the next level, the buyer will have the option to upgrade the suite with a Moen 5-Series Electronic Cleansing Toilet (eToilet), an all-in-one toilet and bidet for peak comfort and maximum bathroom escapism. As a custom-built outdoor bathroom retreat, installation and setup requirements will vary based on the buyer's location and property specifications. Moen will coordinate directly with the buyer on delivery, installation, and placement details as part of the bespoke Port-A-Suite experience.

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