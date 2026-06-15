Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cold Slither, hasbro, Jem

Hasbro Releases Updated Version Of The Jem Theme Song

Hasbro has once again revived the band Cold Slither to record a new version of the classic theme to the animated TV show Jem.

Article Summary Hasbro and Cold Slither drop a new metal cover of the iconic Jem theme song as part of this year’s Yo Joe June event.

The revived Cold Slither project expands beyond G.I. Joe, taking on Jem with a heavier sound and a new music video.

The classic Jem cartoon followed Jerrica Benton, whose holographic alter ego led The Holograms to pop stardom.

Fans can watch the new Jem theme video now and stream or download Cold Slither’s latest Hasbro-backed release.

Hasbro has once again revived the band Cold Slither to record a new version of the classic theme to the animated TV show Jem. If you're not familiar with this band, the company teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music last year as part of Yo Joe June, their annual celebration of the G.I. Joe franchise, to make a metal band that plays some classic tunes from the cartoon series. Since then, they have earned a small cult following, but it's only tied to the series they were a part of. Now it looks like they've decided to branch off with a new track, as they cover the theme to Jem.

No One Else Is The Same, Jem Is My Name!

If you're not familiar with Jem, the show revolves around an '80s pop star who is the lead singer for the band The Holograms, but in reality, Jem is the holographic projected alter ego of Starlight Records' executive Jerrica Benton. The show evolved around them battling for fame against other super pop groups while also helping an orphanage on occasion, and there's also a love triangle. It's a whole to-do.

As you might suspect, the cover is a bit more on the metal side of things, and they even made a music video in which the band appears in the TV series, looking just as weirdly animated as the rest of the show's characters. Now, if Hasbro actually wanted to do fans of the franchise a service, they'd give the show a revival. Could you imagine Jem in this era of pop music, battling against pop stars, K-Pop groups, modern rock bands, and more for the spotlight? Enjoy the video above, and if you like the song a lot, you can actually listen to and download it on multiple platforms right now.

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