Pabst Blue Ribbon and Godzilla Partner For a 99 Pack

In one of the weirdest promotional items so far for 2026, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Godzilla have created a new massive 99 Pack

Only 4,000 Godzilla-themed 99 Packs will be available at select U.S. locations, making them ultra collectible.

Artwork for the pack features exclusive designs by renowned artist ATTACK Peter, spanning classic monsters.

The release celebrates PBR's art-driven collaborations, blending pop culture and beer for big game season.

In what is probably the craziest combination you'll see so far in 2026, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Toho Co. have come together for a massive Godzilla 99 Pack. It is the most random promo item simply for the fact that there's nothing specific it's promoting, an event it's for, or anything else. They just wanted to make a giant 99-pack of beer, with artwork on the side designed by artist ATTACK Peter. Only 4,000 of these are being made and sold in select locations around the U.S. If you're a collector of Godzilla merch or really into PBR, this is the thing for you. We have more details about it below.

Pabst Blue Ribbon – Godzilla 99 Pack

This drop is extremely limited. Only 4,000 packs will hit stores across the country, and each one is covered in an expanded ATTACK Peter panorama that turns the oversized case into an instant collectible and an aisle-dominating, impossible-to-miss retail presence. Building on the original Godzilla, Mothra, Mechagodzilla, and King Ghidorah designs from PBR's recent collaboration, which put original Godzilla art on over 60 million PBR cans, the 99 Pack features brand new character additions and expanded artwork that ATTACK Peter developed exclusively for this release. The 99 Pack continues to stand as one of PBR's most talked-about releases. It returns bigger and bolder, a Godzilla-esque giant, perfect for a big game moment. By pairing the viral pack, the brand is leveling up one of its most iconic drops and giving fans a new way to collect and celebrate the worlds of both PBR and Godzilla.

With its mix of pop culture, oversized creativity, and that unmistakable PBR spirit, the special edition 99 Pack arrives as the newest chapter in the brand's long-running art program, which has showcased original designs on hundreds of millions of cans nationwide. Hitting shelves nationally in early 2026, the 99 Pack shows up right when fans across the country are stocking up for the biggest games of the year, ready to crash the party, whatever team you're yelling about.

