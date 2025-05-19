Posted in: Bandai Namco, Books, Nerd Food, Pac-Man, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Pac-Man: The Official Cookbook Has Been Released

Wanna cook up meals in tribute to your favorite yellow dot of a character? You can now get Pac-Man: The Official Cookbook

Continuing the 45th Anniversary celebration for Pac-Man, Bandai Namco and Simon & Schuster have come together to release Pac-Man: The Official Cookbook. Put together by Lisa Kingsley and Jennifer Peterson, the book features several dozen recipes for every kind of meal and treat you wish to make, all of them having a theme from the classic arcade title. The book is currently out for $30, as we have more details about it below.

Pac-Man: The Official Cookbook

Hungry for some cherries, Pac-Dots, and Ghosts? With this official cookbook inspired by your favorite coin-arcade legend, you'll dive into a maze of imaginative recipes inspired by the sprawling Pac-Man franchise. From energy-filled snacks to super-filling dinners, these colorful, creative recipes will have you raring to get to the legendary level 256! With mouthwatering photography and easy-to-follow instructions, you'll chomp your way to victory no matter your skill level. This ode to the beloved arcade game is also chock-full of classic Pac-Man art; while you explore the dozens of games that brought Pac-Man to life, the nostalgia will have you saying, "Waka Waka!"

60+ Recipies To Gobble Up: From Inky's Wings to Pac-Man Mac & Cheese, this cookbook is jam-packed with mouthwatering recipes for anyone chomping their way through the day.

For All Skill Levels: Detailed step-by-step directions and gorgeous full-color photography ensure that no winding maze or roaming Ghost will stop you from cooking a delicious meal.

Massive Variety: Far beyond just Pac-Dots, cherries, and bananas, this book contains a bountiful variety of foods for all Ghost gobblers—and a variety of history for all gamers! From delightful appetizers to scrumptious meals, and from the 1980 Arcade Pac-Man to TikTok's Pac-Man: Waka Waka Run, explore food and video game history in one colorful, lively cookbook!

Great Gift For Fans: Filled with classic art and delectable dishes, this collectible hardcover book is perfect for longtime fans of Pac-Man to enjoy as they relive the glory days of their favorite arcade!

