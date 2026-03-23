Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: National Cocktail Day, Pepsi, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Pepsi Zero Sugar, pepsico

Pepsi Releases Three New Recipes Ahead of National Cocktail Day

Wanna celebrate National Cocktail day with a Pepsi? The company released three new recipes ahead of the celebration happening tomorrow

Article Summary Pepsi unveils three unique cocktail and mocktail recipes for National Cocktail Day celebrations.

Pepsi Wild Cherry Fizz combines vodka, lemonade, and Cherry Pepsi for a refreshing twist.

Zero Worries mixes Spiced Rum, blackberries, lime, and Pepsi Zero Sugar for bold flavor.

The Cran Rose Cooler mocktail blends Pepsi Zero Sugar, cranberry, and rosemary for a zesty sip.

PepsiCo has released something a little different this week, as they have made three cocktail recipes revolving around Pepsi for National Cocktail Day. Taking place on March 24, the day is basically an excuse to enjoy a cocktail, so they cooked up three special drinks for you to make using Pepsi as the mixer. Enjoy making them below as you see fit.

You Need a Little Spice With That Pepsi Kick In These Three Cocktails

To celebrate, we're sharing a curated selection of Pepsi-based cocktails and mocktails that play on bold, balanced flavors, from bright citrus and cherry to berry-forward and herbaceous profiles. Whether you're mixing something spirited or zero-proof, these recipes are easy, elevated, and made for celebrating at home.

Pepsi Wild Cherry Fizz

A superb blend of Vodka, zesty lemonade, and the sweet effervescence of Pepsi Wild Cherry. It's a burst of refreshing, sparkling delight in every sip.

1.5 oz Vodka

2oz Lemonade

4oz Cherry Pepsi

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Cherry Lemon Wheel Flag: Skewer a cherry between a folded lemon wheel.

Method:

Add Ice to a Collins glass.

Add Vodka, Lemonade and Cherry Pepsi

Gently stir to combine ingredients.

Zero Worries

Our iconic take on a #RumAndPepsi that blends the bold spirit of Spiced Rum with the luscious flavors of fresh blackberries, a splash of zesty lime juice, and a refreshing Pepsi Zero Sugar.

1.5 oz Spiced Rum

3 Blackberries

.5 oz Lime Juice

3 oz Pepsi Zero

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Method

In a rocks glass muddle the blackberries

Add ice, OSR, lime and Pepsi.

Garnish with mint Sprig

Pepsi Zero Sugar & Cran Rose Cooer (Mocktail)

A glass of red liquid with a rosemary sprig on a tray. A light and refreshing mocktail that showcases the crispness Pepsi Zero Sugar, balanced with the tartness of cranberry and the citrus of orange juice. Pepsi teamed up with Camille Wilson, Instagram's @thecocktailsnob_, renowned cocktail blogger, recipe developer, and author of Free Spirits Cocktails, to create this custom cocktail.

2 ½ oz Pepsi Zero Sugar

½ oz Unsweetened cranberry juice

1 oz Orange juice

¾ oz Rosemary syrup*

Garnish: Rosemary sprig

Method

In a mixing glass with ice, stir together all ingredients

Strain into a coupe/martini glass

Garnish with a rosemary sprig

*Rosemary Syrup: Combine 1 cup water with 1 cup sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 1/4 cup of rosemary leaves and let simmer for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain into a container.

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