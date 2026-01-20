Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles, Conventions, Events, Funko, McFarlane Toys, Pop Culture | Tagged: todd mcfarlane, toy fair

From One Side Of London Toy Fair 2025 To The Other (Video & Pics)

That's right! It's time to suffer motion sickness as we enter From One Side Of London Toy Fair 2025 To The Other...

Article Summary Walking the entire London Toy Fair 2025 at Olympia, capturing highlights in video and photos.

Behind-the-scenes glimpse at Press Day, with easier access and a peek at McFarlane Toys displays.

Video walkthroughs available on YouTube and TikTok for a full immersive Toy Fair experience.

Open to special requests—more Toy Fair coverage and exclusive secret missions coming soon!

I am at the London Toy Fair 2026 this week, once more at Olympia in Hammersmith/Kensington, and I also hope to attend the Book Fair and the London Film and Comic Con. But you can tell this is not comics as they have proper carpets and a press room with a buffet. And I've just done one of my traditional "From One Side Of The Show To The Other" that I have been filming for ooh, a couple of decades now. It's Press Day today which makes it a little easier to get around… and yes there are shots from McFarlane Toys as well. Credit and link if you use them, please…

That's on YouTube, here's the TikTok alternative. And here's a little more of how it looks as well, in the form of gallery. More, much more to come. But if you have any specific requests for things to see, get in touch! It may be busier the next two days but I will be here, as well as going on some special secret missions too…

