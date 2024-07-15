Posted in: Books, Elden Ring, Pop Culture | Tagged: ,

Grace Given: The Mythology Of Elden Ring Revealed

Elden Ring fans will be getting a special book in early 2025, as Grace Given: The Mythology Of Elden Ring has been revealed.

Irish publisher Tune & Fairweather announced a brand new Elden Ring book on the way called Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring. This has been designed to be a lavish, gold-foiled, full-color hardback book showcasing many of the sights and creatures found in the game, designed to look like a book you might come across in this realm. But the book will run you a pretty penny as they are currently taking pre-orders on three different editions, ranging from $270 to nearly $1,100. We have the full details of the book for you below.

Grace Given: The Mythology Of Elden Ring Revealed
Credit: Tune & Fairweather

Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring

The most ambitious RPG in video-game history is now being honored with the most extravagant book-length appraisal yet, written by beloved Elden Ring lore expert Geoff "SmoughTown" Truscott. Prepare for a comprehensive deep dive into the mythology underpinning Miyazaki's latest masterpiece. Grace Given draws design inspiration from the most prized sacred books of antiquity, culminating in a product that is both a work of scholarship and an unparalleled collectible art piece in the same package.

  • Original Introduction by YouTuber Quelaag
  • 25 bespoke chapter-header illustrations by artist Chris Lewis Lee
  • 15+ tipped-in full-colour Elden Ring illustrations by Shimhaq on coated art paper
  • Custom frontispiece title-page illustration and a series of five full-page gold illuminated numeral illustrations by Elliott Wells
  • 100+ original spot illustrations by artist MenasLG
  • Foil-blocked, mint-green fabric label affixed to spine
  • Gold-blocked spine emblems featuring artwork by Elliott Wells
  • Bound in simulated antique ivory leather
  • Gold page-edge gilding (top edge only)
  • Blind deboss of demigod portraits on front cover surround frame
  • Full-colour Lands Between illustration by Shimhaq tipped onto the front cover in doorway-shaped die-cut
  • Espresso velvet slipcase, blocked in gold foil with a design of Iron Fist Alexander by Elliott Wells

Limited Edition

  • Foil-blocked, tangerine fabric label affixed to spine
  • Gold-blocked spine emblems featuring artwork by Elliott Wells, variant collection featuring Malenia winged helmet
  • Bound in genuine antique ivory leather
  • Gold page-edge gilding (all three edges)
  • Blind deboss of demigod portraits on front cover surround frame
  • Full-colour Lands Between artwork by Shimhaq tipped onto the front cover in doorway-shaped die-cut
  • Dark wooden slipcase, silkscreen-printed in metallic gold with a custom design by Elliott Wells
  • Signed and numbered bonus stand-alone art print (same dimensions as book) by Shimhaq included in custom sleeve
  • Free shipping

Benefactor Edition

The special Benefactor Edition includes the same features as the limited edition but with a custom name credit included in the back of the hardcover, as well as in any future editions.

