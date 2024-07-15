Posted in: Books, Elden Ring, Pop Culture | Tagged: Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring, Tune & Fairweather

Grace Given: The Mythology Of Elden Ring Revealed

Elden Ring fans will be getting a special book in early 2025, as Grace Given: The Mythology Of Elden Ring has been revealed.

Article Summary Irish publisher announces 'Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring' book for 2025.

Elden Ring's expansive lore captured in a luxurious, gold-foiled hardcover.

Book editions range from a $270 hardcover to a $1,100 Benefactor Edition.

Features include exclusive illustrations, leather binding, and bespoke content.

Irish publisher Tune & Fairweather announced a brand new Elden Ring book on the way called Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring. This has been designed to be a lavish, gold-foiled, full-color hardback book showcasing many of the sights and creatures found in the game, designed to look like a book you might come across in this realm. But the book will run you a pretty penny as they are currently taking pre-orders on three different editions, ranging from $270 to nearly $1,100. We have the full details of the book for you below.

Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring

The most ambitious RPG in video-game history is now being honored with the most extravagant book-length appraisal yet, written by beloved Elden Ring lore expert Geoff "SmoughTown" Truscott. Prepare for a comprehensive deep dive into the mythology underpinning Miyazaki's latest masterpiece. Grace Given draws design inspiration from the most prized sacred books of antiquity, culminating in a product that is both a work of scholarship and an unparalleled collectible art piece in the same package.

Original Introduction by YouTuber Quelaag

25 bespoke chapter-header illustrations by artist Chris Lewis Lee

15+ tipped-in full-colour Elden Ring illustrations by Shimhaq on coated art paper

on coated art paper Custom frontispiece title-page illustration and a series of five full-page gold illuminated numeral illustrations by Elliott Wells

100+ original spot illustrations by artist MenasLG

Foil-blocked, mint-green fabric label affixed to spine

Gold-blocked spine emblems featuring artwork by Elliott Wells

Bound in simulated antique ivory leather

Gold page-edge gilding (top edge only)

Blind deboss of demigod portraits on front cover surround frame

Full-colour Lands Between illustration by Shimhaq tipped onto the front cover in doorway-shaped die-cut

Espresso velvet slipcase, blocked in gold foil with a design of Iron Fist Alexander by Elliott Wells

Limited Edition

Foil-blocked, tangerine fabric label affixed to spine

Gold-blocked spine emblems featuring artwork by Elliott Wells, variant collection featuring Malenia winged helmet

Bound in genuine antique ivory leather

Gold page-edge gilding (all three edges)

Blind deboss of demigod portraits on front cover surround frame

Full-colour Lands Between artwork by Shimhaq tipped onto the front cover in doorway-shaped die-cut

Dark wooden slipcase, silkscreen-printed in metallic gold with a custom design by Elliott Wells

Signed and numbered bonus stand-alone art print (same dimensions as book) by Shimhaq included in custom sleeve

Free shipping

Benefactor Edition

The special Benefactor Edition includes the same features as the limited edition but with a custom name credit included in the back of the hardcover, as well as in any future editions.

