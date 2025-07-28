Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Universal | Tagged: general mills, Pillsbury, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Pillsbury Reveals Several New Wicked: For Good Items

Pillsbury has a line of items coming out for the film Wicked: For Good, much like they did last year, with a mix of new and returning foods

Try Glinda-shaped and Elphaba-shaped pre-cut cookies in magical pink and green dough varieties.

Exclusive Wicked: For Good cereals now at Walmart in Glinda Good Berry and Elphaba Caramel Apple flavors.

Betty Crocker brings back color-reveal cupcake and cookie kits for a fun magical baking experience.

General Mills has teamed with Universal Pictures to make several new items coming out from Pillsbury this Fall tied to the release of the second Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good. As you may recall, they did this last year with a few different items. This year, they've brought a couple back, like the mystery cupcakes, but they have also added new items, such as the cereals. These will start hitting shelves in the Fall, but for now, you can read more about what's to come.

Pillsbury x Wicked: For Good

Pillsbury Shape Cutout Cookies Glinda's sparkling crown and Elphaba's iconic hat come to life in pink and green dough. Pre-cut and ready to bake, these treats are perfect for fans who want to bring a little magic to movie night. Available at retailers nationwide starting early-August for an MSRP of 2 for $7. Pillsbury's Popular Picks Favorites like cinnamon rolls and flaky Crescent dough receive a packaging glow-up with suggestions for wickedly easy recipe shortcuts on the can of four special varieties: Biscuit Grands! Flaky Layers Butter Tastin', Crescent Roll Grands! Butter Flake, Crescent Dough Sheet and Grands! Cinnamon Rolls. Available at retailers nationwide starting in October for an MSRP ranging from $3.79 to $4.59.

Wicked: For Good Cereals

This new cereal is ready to pop, sparkle, and defy not only gravity, but also your breakfast expectations! There's a taste of pure magic in every bite. Both cereals are available now exclusively at Walmart for an MSRP of 2/$7 (Mid-Size) and 2/$10 (Family Size). These limited-edition flavors include:

Glinda Good Berry: The good witch of the breakfast bowl has arrived! After you've tasted this dazzling strawberry pink delight, your breakfast choices will be changed…for good.

The good witch of the breakfast bowl has arrived! After you've tasted this dazzling strawberry pink delight, your breakfast choices will be changed…for good. Elphaba Caramel Apple: This cereal packs a wicked crunch, bringing a delicious caramel apple flavor and Elphaba's signature green to your breakfast table.



Betty Crocker Mix-to-Reveal Cupcake Kits and Cookie Dough Pop Kits: Experience the magic once again – last year's most popular treats are back and better than ever! Flying back to shelves with new and improved flavor and a magical reveal, simply mix these beloved treats to see if you're perfectly pink like Glinda or enchantingly emerald like Elphaba. Remember, only Betty can reveal your true colors. Available at retailers nationwide starting in late-August for an MSRP of $5.98.

