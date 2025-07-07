Posted in: Boxing, Pop Culture, Sports, Twitch, YouTube | Tagged: Creator Clash, Creator Clash 3

Creator Clash 3 Officially Canceled As Fighter Series Has Ended

Creator Clash is officially dead, as the new organizers announced the third event was canceled and the series will be put to rest

Article Summary Creator Clash 3 is officially canceled, marking the end of the popular YouTuber boxing event series.

New organizers took over after previous mismanagement, planning to move the event to Los Angeles.

Refunds will be offered for all ticket holders, with remaining funds pledged to charity by organizers.

Major hurdles included fighter dropouts, rushed planning, and challenges in delivering a quality event.

Organizers for Creator Clash have officially announced that the third event is canceled, and that the fighting series as a whole has ended, as it will not be coming back. As we had previously reported, the third incarnation of the content creator boxing event had been taken over by new organizers after the previous ones had come under scrutiny for various reasons. The event was set to be relocated to Los Angeles, where they would bring in a reorganized card and hold the event at The Palladium. Everything seemed pretty logical from the new runner's standpoint as they would be closer to where most of the creators lived, it would have a much more built-in audience of fans and celebs who would probably attend, and they could stay on track to working toward a charitable goal.

Well… that's not happening now. The team posted the message you see below across all of their social media networks, letting fans know that, effectively, Creator Clash is dead. The third event is canceled and anyone who bought tickets will be refunded without question, while any remaining funds will be donated to charity.

While it is surprising to see the news, it honestly shouldn't be. After everything that came out in the past few months, from the mismanagement to the fighter dropouts to the new management, the idea that the event was going to happen without a hitch was pretty low. Especially with the new organizers only having about six months to get a card put together, get those people into fighting shape so that an actual boxing match could happen and not just be two creators swinging wildly, and make an event that felt like everyone got their money's worth. While Creator Clash 1 & 2 weren't pretty at times, they were actually entertaining considering everyone involved.

We"ll see if anyone ever tries to bring it back, but for now, Creator Clash is dead.

