Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nescafé, Nestlé

Nerdy Food: Nescafé Launches Espresso Keg For World Cup Viewing

Nescafé has released a new item for those who need a constant coffee fix during the World Cup with the all-new Espresso Keg

Article Summary Nescafé has launched a limited-edition Espresso Keg, designed to keep World Cup watch parties fueled with coffee.

The 5L Nescafé Espresso Keg is built for easy pouring and sharing, serving up to 20 cups when mixed as directed.

Each keg includes two 10oz Nescafé Espresso Concentrate bottles in Black and Sweet Vanilla, plus recipe instructions.

Nescafé’s sold-out Espresso Keg returns June 11, 2026, aiming to power post-match debates and the “Third Half.”

Nescafé joins the many companies going bold for the World Cup, introducing their new Espresso Keg for those who need a ton of coffee. This thing is its own self-sustaining little beast of a coffee container, as they have given you a massive canister to make and store their coffee in for you to make several trips to, or have conveniently nearby, so you're not spending a ton of time making more. Of course, with the idea that you're going to be drinking a lot of espresso while you watch soccer. They are currently sold out of them (because they were apparently super popular), but they will be restocked on June 11, 2026. For now, here are the details of what the keg comes with.

Nescafé Takes Soccer Viewing To a New Level With The Espresso Keg

A new ritual that turns the final whistle into the start of the "Third Half" — the moments after and in-between games when passionate debates peak and fans come together to relive every goal, call and play. Because the conversation doesn't end after the game — it lives on over a cup of Nescafé. The Nescafé Espresso Keg transforms a classic party staple into a seamless espresso experience — easy to pour, share and enjoy long after the game. Each limited-edition Nescafé Espresso Keg comes with:

One 5L Nescafé Espresso Keg.

Two 10oz bottles of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate (Black and Sweet Vanilla flavors) for filling your Nescafé Espresso Keg, in combination with water.

An instruction and recipe card for filling the Nescafé Espresso Keg and mixing the Nescafé Espresso Concentrate for the perfect pour.

Serves up to 20 6oz cups of espresso (when prepared as directed) — perfect for sharing with friends and rivals alike. Easy to mix, pour, and enjoy long after the game ends. Great for game days, watch parties, post-game gatherings, and more.

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