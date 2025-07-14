Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: krypto, Pumpkin Pet Insurance, superman

Pumpkin Pet Insurance To Hold Krypto Lookalike Contest in NYC

Do your dog look like Krypto? Do you live in or around New York City? Pumpkin Pet Insurance is holding a special lookalike contest

Article Summary Pumpkin Pet Insurance hosts a Krypto Lookalike Contest in NYC on July 18, 2025.

All dog breeds welcome to compete for "Best Krypto" and "Most Unique" superhero dog titles.

Winners get $1,000 each and $2,500 donated to a veterinary clinic of their choice.

Celebrates the new Superman film and PumpkinNow’s urgent-pay pet insurance service.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance is going to celebrate all things Superman in their way this week, as they are holding a Krypto Lookalike Contest in New York City. Dogs of all breeds are encouraged to take part, as they will be giving out two $1,000 prizes, one for the best that looks like Krypto from the new Superman film, and one that doesn't but essentially embodies the spirit of Krypto as a superhero. The team will also donate $2,500 donation to the Angel Fund at a veterinary clinic of each winner's choice. We have more details below, as the event will take place on July 18 at Manhattan West Plaza in NYC.

Krypto the Superdog Lookalike Contest

Step aside Timothée Chalamet and Pedro Pascal lookalike contests – Pumpkin Pet Insurance is hosting a Krypto the Superdog Lookalike Contest: a tail-wagging celebration to the most iconic pup in the DC Universe. To celebrate the new Superman film in theaters, Pumpkin Pet Insurance is inviting dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities to show off their heroic spirit in honor of Krypto, Superman's legendary sidekick. This exciting one-time only event, taking place July 18, 2025, at 2 pm ET at Manhattan West Plaza, 385 9th Ave in New York City, invites dog parents of all breeds and sizes to bring their furry heroes to life. Whether your pup is a dead ringer for Krypto or just bursts with superhero spirit, this is your chance to show the world the true power of pets.

Two lucky dogs will earn top honors: one crowned Best Krypto Lookalike and one recognized as the Most Unique, Unlike-Krypto contestant. Because in this contest, every dog is a superhero—whether they're a perfect match or a total wildcard. The winners will be selected based on audience reactions, and a panel of two expert judges will choose the winners. Superhero Dog Prizes Include:

$1,000 for Best Krypto Lookalike

$1,000 for Least Krypto Lookalike (because every dog's a hero in their own way!)

This event celebrates the hero in every pet and highlights PumpkinNow, Pumpkin's new urgent-pay service that helps pet parents cover unexpected vet bills at lightning speed—so they can be the hero their pet needs, when it matters most.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!