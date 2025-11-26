Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Hasbro, Pop Culture | Tagged: monopoly, Shoe Palace

Shoe Palace Announces New Monopoly Collaboration

Shoe Palace and Hasbro have come together for a special fashion collection, as a new line of Monopoly-themed items will appear

The collection features tees, hoodies, hats, and jerseys with iconic Monopoly artwork and Mr. Monopoly designs.

This marks the third collaboration between Shoe Palace and Monopoly, following two successful prior launches.

2025 celebrates Monopoly's 90th anniversary as the beloved board game continues its global cultural influence.

Shoe Palace x Monopoly

Under license from Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, the line features artwork and verbiage from the iconic board game. Mr. Monopoly, the brand's mascot, is present on multiple pieces of the collection. The collection includes sun-washed fleece, a jersey with satin trim and embroidered details. There are hats and beanies that include Chance Cards and classic artwork. Shoe Palace was built on family, and few things in history have brought more families together than Monopoly. This launch builds on Hasbro and Shoe Palace's existing work, with two previous Monopoly collections. Both collections were highly successful. The only thing better than getting out of jail free is picking up the brand-new Shoe Palace x Monopoly collection.

2025 marks 90 years of Monopoly in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world's favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, Monopoly is more than just a game – it's a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, Monopoly invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there's truly a Monopoly for everyone.

