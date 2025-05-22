Posted in: Pop Culture, Samsung, Technology | Tagged: disney, pixar, star wars

Samsung Partners With Disney For New Art Store Additions

Those of you useing Samsung smart TVs will have some new Disney options to choose from, including Pixar, Star Wars, and more

Article Summary Samsung smart TVs now feature a Disney Collection in the Art Store with Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Enjoy iconic Disney princess scenes, Star Wars art, and Planet Earth visuals as digital gallery backgrounds at home.

The Samsung Art Store offers access to over 3,500 curated artworks from 800+ artists and 70 top galleries worldwide.

Available on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs, the Art Store delivers premium digital art in vibrant 4K resolution.

Samsung and Disney have come together for a special partnership as they are now offering some designs in the Samsung Art Store. Those with smart TVs from the brand already know about the selections to run stillframe designs in the background when you're not using the TV. Now, you can select from a number of specific scenes to air in the background from Disney-owned properties. So far, it sounds like it is limited to the animated films, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. No Marvel or Simpsons additions, yet. We have the finer details below as you should see them in the store now.

Samsung Art Store x Disney Collection

The new Disney Collection transforms living rooms into immersive digital galleries, featuring classic and contemporary works that celebrate storytelling, adventure, and the beauty of our planet. From the heartwarming tales of Disney princesses from films like The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Tangled to the legendary Star Wars saga and the breathtaking wildlife of Planet Earth, the collection also offers fans a chance to discover new favorites, all through the lens of stunning digital art. Samsung Art Store, a global digital art subscription platform available on Samsung TVs, now offers over 3,500 curated artworks from more than 800 artists and 70 world-class galleries and museums. First launched in 2017 with The Frame, the Art Store experience is now available on 2025 Samsung AI-powered Neo QLED and QLED TVs, giving more viewers access to premium art in 4K resolution.

In addition to this latest Disney collaboration, users can easily enjoy masterpieces from world-renowned museums such as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Musée d'Orsay, as well as a variety of contemporary and modern artworks showcased at Art Basel, from the comfort of their homes. The service also includes curated selections handpicked by professional art experts on a monthly basis, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!