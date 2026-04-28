Posted in: Pop Culture, Samsung, Technology | Tagged: art, Smart TV, star wars

Samsung Will Celebrate Star Wars Day With New Smart TV Artworks

Samsung is going to celebrate Star Wars Day for owners of its Smart TVs by adding several Star Wars artworks to the Samsung Art Store.

Article Summary Samsung and Disney are celebrating Star Wars Day with new Star Wars artwork for Samsung Smart TV owners on May 4, 2026.

The Samsung Art Store adds iconic Star Wars scenes, including Yoda vs. Darth Sidious and C-3PO with R2-D2.

These new additions bring the Samsung Art Store to 28 Star Wars artworks, expanding its growing Disney collection.

Samsung Art TVs also offer Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and thousands of artworks from global museums.

Samsung has come together with Disney to celebrate Star Wars Day in your own home, as those who own one of the company's Smart TVs will have some new artwork to enjoy. The company will load several new scenes to their Art Store for you to display throughout the day, as you can enjoy seeing multiple characters in a single frame as decor on your walls, bringing you back to epic moments in the history of the franchise. We have more details of what they will have available, as well as images of the new pieces being added, as they will all become available on May 4, 2026.

Celebrate Star Wars Day On Your Samsung Smart TV With Several New Artworks

Released in collaboration with Disney, the curated collection of iconic film art expands the Art Store's existing Disney collection and highlights memorable moments from across the Star Wars saga on Samsung Art TVs, from Jedi Master Yoda igniting his lightsaber to confront Darth Sidious, to C-3PO and R2-D2 traveling to the palace of Jabba the Hutt. With these additions, the Samsung Art Store now features 28 Star Wars artworks, offering a broader selection of scenes and characters to explore.

The platform currently features works spanning Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic—more than 50 pieces in total—showcasing some of the world's most recognizable entertainment franchises and bringing those stories into everyday spaces. Beyond the Disney collection, the Samsung Art Store also offers thousands of artworks from globally renowned museums, galleries, and artists, giving viewers an ever-expanding world of art and culture to explore.

"Through this collaboration with Disney and Star Wars, we're bringing the brand's undeniable impact on popular culture of that universe to the Samsung Art Store and giving fans more ways to surround themselves with the characters and worlds that have inspired generations," said Ari Greenberg, Head of Marketing for Art Store & Media at Samsung Electronics.

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