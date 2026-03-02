Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In, Sour Shamrock Slush, st. patricks day

Sonic Drive-In Reveals Sour Shamrock Slush for St. Patrick's Day

Sonic Drive-In has an item coming for St. Patrick's Day that will also serve for a good cause, as they revealed the Sour Shamrock Slush

Article Summary Sonic Drive-In launches the Sour Shamrock Slush for St. Patrick’s Day, available for a limited time.

The drink features green apple slush, sour popping candy, whipped topping, and a tart rainbow candy strip.

Part of the proceeds supports the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative benefiting public education.

Sonic has donated over $30 million to classrooms, making this slush a festive treat for a good cause.

Sonic Drive-In has revealed a new item for St. Patrick's Day that will also serve a worthy cause, as they have unveiled the Sour Shamrock Slush. It's basically what you would expect it to be, as you have a green slush that has been given a slightly sour tang to it, which they'll be selling for $4 at participating Sonic locations nationwide, as well as via their app for a limited time. What's more, a portion fo the proceeds from the number sold will go toward the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative. We have mroe details and a quote from the announcement below.

Sonic Drive-In Sour Shamrock Slush

The Sour Shamrock Slush features a tangy green apple slush packed with sour popping candy, topped with a fluffy cloud of whipped topping, sprinkled with even more popping candy and finished with a tart rainbow candy strip. Delivering serious wow-factor with a puckering kick, this playful, eye-catching creation is bursting with color and texture. Perfect for camera rolls, for-you-pages and spontaneous stop-ins with friends and family, it's a treat for the eyes and a jolt of fun for the taste buds.

Sonic Drive-In guests can also feel good knowing their drink run gives back. Sonic donates a portion of all Sonic Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative. Powered by the Sonic Foundation, Sonic has donated more than $30 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

"Our guests come to Sonic for fun, craveable experiences, and the Sour Shamrock Slush is no exception," said Barbara Williams, Vice President of Culinary Innovation & Category Management at Sonic. "With a bright green apple slush, tart sour flavors, and popping rainbow candy, the Sour Shamrock Slush isn't just a drink, it's a St. Patrick's Day celebration in a cup."

