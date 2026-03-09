Posted in: Comics, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Becky Burke, ICE, R.E. Burke

Fantagraphics To Publish R.E. Burke's "19 Days In An I.C.E. Facility"

Fantagraphics is to publish R.E. Burke's graphic memoir "Visiting America: 19 Days in an I.C.E. Facility" in 2027

The memoir details Burke's experience detained by I.C.E. while backpacking in North America

Burke shares stories of fellow detainees, highlighting mistreatment and harsh conditions

Publication follows widespread attention after Burke was banned from entering the USA for ten years

You may remember the story about comic book creator R.E. Burke, or Becky Burke to her friends. It was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool in 2025. The Welsh woman who, when leaving the USA as part of a North American backpacking holiday, was forcibly detained by I.C.E. and kept in hideous conditions for three weeks, until she was eventually freed and banned from entering the USA for ten years. Naturally, she planned to tell her story in comic book form, but she also told the stories of her fellow detainees, people in a worse situation than her, and without an active government trying to free her. It is a story that I know made up the minds of many others planning to travel to the USA for comic book conventions and the like, not to go.

And now, the American comic book publisher Fantagraphics has announced that it will publish the graphic novel, titled Visiting America: 19 Days in an I.C.E. Facility. She posts to social media, "Weird instance of a nightmare leading to a childhood dream coming true… it is tricky trying to balance the two things some days… Anyway, I am working so hard to get this with you as soon as possible, so thank you for bearing with me and stay safe out there xx." Fantagraphics' own account responded saying "Such an honor to publish this. Gary Groth at Fantagraphics acquired world rights to the graphic novel from R.E. Burke's agent, Brenda Bowen, at the agency Book Group. Publication is planned for 2027. Here's a look at some of the imagery from the preview published last year.

