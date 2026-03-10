Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms Has a Bunch Of Stuff Released For St. Patrick's Day 2026

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2026 with Lucky Charms, if you're into that kind of thing, with a new array of food and items

Article Summary Lucky Charms celebrates St. Patrick's Day 2026 with limited-edition green milk cereal and marshmallow treats.

Fan-favorite Lucky Charms Treat Bars and Pillsbury Lucky Charms Sugar Cookies return for festive snacking.

Exciting collabs include Crumbl Cookies' Mallow Creme and Cold Stone's Lucky Charms-inspired ice cream for March.

Shop cozy plush, candles, puzzles, phone cases, and special apparel to round out your Lucky Charms celebration.

General Mills has rolled out their complete lineup of items it has released for Lucky Charms to celerbrate St. Patrick's Day 2026. Aside from bringing back some goodies fromt he past, such as the special Green Glovers that help turn the milk green, they also have some special wardrobe items and other items you can snag to have fun with. We have the rundown below of everything you can find as they are available now through a few different places.

Lucky Charms – St. Patrick's Day 2026

Returning Lucky Charms Turns Milk Green Limited-Edition Cereal: With green clovers that transform milk from white to lucky green, this gluten-free toasted oat cereal with Lucky's marshmallows delivers 19g of whole grain per serving and festive fun in every bowl.

With green clovers that transform milk from white to lucky green, this gluten-free toasted oat cereal with Lucky's marshmallows delivers 19g of whole grain per serving and festive fun in every bowl. Returning Lucky Charms Limited-Edition St. Patrick's Day Just Magical Marshmallows: Made up of Lucky's iconic marshmallows, this fan-favorite is perfect for snacking or adding a festive touch to cookies, bars and springtime treats. Gluten-free and resealable for easy sharing.

Made up of Lucky's iconic marshmallows, this fan-favorite is perfect for snacking or adding a festive touch to cookies, bars and springtime treats. Gluten-free and resealable for easy sharing. Returning Lucky Charms Treat Bars: Combining frosted toasted oat cereal, Lucky's marshmallows and a creamy bottom coating, these chewy bars offer a portable take on the classic cereal — perfect for lunch boxes, on-the-go snacking or anytime a crunchy bite calls.

Combining frosted toasted oat cereal, Lucky's marshmallows and a creamy bottom coating, these chewy bars offer a portable take on the classic cereal — perfect for lunch boxes, on-the-go snacking or anytime a crunchy bite calls. Returning Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Sugar Cookies: Packed with Lucky Charms bits, this ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough makes it easy to create a festive treat — just place, bake or sneak a safe-to-eat bite.

Sweet Collabs Crumbl Cookies x Lucky Charms: Available for one week only, from March 15 – 21, 2026, Crumbl's fan-favorite Mallow Creme Lucky Charms soft, bakery-style cookie returns for St. Patrick's Day, topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows!

Cold Stone x Lucky Charms: Ice cream lovers are in luck all month long as Cold Stone Creamery and Lucky Charms swirl cereal and marshmallows into signature ice cream creations for a festive, St. Patrick's Day–inspired treat.









Lucky Finds for Every Occasion Cozy Picks Lucky Charms x iScream Plush

Homesick Candle

White Mountain x Lucky Charms Puzzle Celebrate in Style Skinny Dip London x Lucky Charms Phone Case

Lucky Charms Apparel

RSVLTS apparel

