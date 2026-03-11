Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Themed Food Are Hitting Shelves

General Mills is getting ready to blast off with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with some new and updated themed goodies

Article Summary General Mills launches new themed snacks for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie release.

Lucky Charms debuts a strawberry cereal with planet and star Galactic Marshmallows.

Pillsbury unveils Yoshi Egg sugar cookies and Fruit Roll-Ups get cosmic flavors and designs.

Exclusive Trix Blue Raspberry Cereal and a Yoshi Egg Mystery Box available at Walmart.

It is time to blast off as a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is on the way. Produced by Nintendo and Illumination, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will send Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach on a new cosmic adventure through space-themed worlds. Inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, this film will feature new and returning characters from hit Nintendo worlds, including the arrival of Yoshi! To prepare for this new intergalactic event, General Mills is bringing some Super Marion Galaxy fun to the grocery store with tasty new snacks. Starting hinsg off strong, Lucky Charms is getting a new Strawberry Cereal with Galactic Marshmallows release. This cereal will mix strawberry cereal with planet- and star-shaped marshmallows, making any fans travel across the galaxy for breakfast.

Fans can also make any fan travel Yoshi to life with the new Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Yoshi Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. These cookies are designed to resemble the iconic Yoshi eggs, making them a prehistoric treat for any Super Mario Bros. fan. The fun doesn't end there, as General Mills will also be releasing Mario-themed Fruit Roll-Ups with cosmic flavors like Strawberry Blast and Blue Razzberry, featuring extra Bowser Jr. fun. Walmart will also have an exclusive Super Mario Galaxy Movie release with Trix Blue Raspberry Cereal. For even more fun, 20+ galactic recipes can be found at ItsGalaxyTime.com, to prepare fans for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie dropping in theaters on April 1st.

New The Super Mario Galaxy Movie x General Mills Releases

Lucky Charms Strawberry Cereal with Galactic Marshmallows, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Edition — features strawberry-coated cereal pieces with Galactic Marshmallows of planets and stars – hand-picked from Lucky's adventures with Mario across the universe.

Edition — features strawberry-coated cereal pieces with Galactic Marshmallows of planets and stars – hand-picked from Lucky's adventures with Mario across the universe. Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Yoshi Shape Sugar Cookie Dough — Yoshi Egg–inspired cookies made for budding bakers and longtime fans alike. One bite and you'll feel like you've discovered a power‑up.

Fruit Roll-Ups Variety Pack — with Strawberry Blast, Tropical Tie-Dye and Blue Razzberry flavors, plus film-inspired tongue tattoos straight from Bowser Jr.'s paintbrush

Trix Blue Raspberry Cereal, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Edition – a blend of space-swirled corn puffs bursting with Blue Raspberry flavor (Walmart)

Edition – a blend of space-swirled corn puffs bursting with Blue Raspberry flavor (Walmart) Super Mario Mystery Box – featuring a collectible wrapped Yoshi Egg that cracks open to reveal a pouch of blue raspberry Trix (Walmart)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!