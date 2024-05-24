Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Loop, tomorrowland

Loop Reveals Limited Edition Earplugs With Tomorrowland Festival

Loop has introduced a brand new set of earplugs as they have partnered with the Tomorrowland music festival for this pair.

Article Summary Loop teams up with Tomorrowland for exclusive earplugs with 15 dB and 7 dB noise filtering.

Limited edition colors include distinctive purple and classic black, both with festival branding.

The Loop x Tomorrowland earplugs offer flat attenuation for high-quality sound at safe levels.

This collaboration champions hearing protection without sacrificing the live music experience.

Earplug maker Loop has revealed a new partnership with the Tomorrowland music festival in Brazil, as they have made two custom earplugs for the event. The company has made a pair of exclusive Experience 2 earplugs for the event, designed for music lovers with a noise filtering of 15 dB (SNR) / 7 dB (NNR), both of which come with the words "Live Love Unite" on them as part of the promotion. They have created a purple pair to stand out, which you can see here, as well as a black pair for those not looking to be as flashy. Both come in a protective case you could literally hang off a keyring to keep them with you at all times, with the festival's branding on the cover. We have more info on the promotion for you below.

Loop x Tomorrowland

Loop's limited-edition collaboration with Tomorrowland helps spread a vital message to live music lovers worldwide: protecting your hearing no longer means compromising on sound quality. This is a timely message as awareness around hearing protection skyrockets across all age brackets globally. According to the World Health Organization, 1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to unhealthy volume levels. In the US alone, 3 in 5 people experience ringing ears after going out – and the majority think that's normal. Luckily, most people say they'd wear earplugs designed and delivered by a 'cool' brand.

Loop and Tomorrowland have responded to stigmas around hearing protection with a show-stopping, limited-edition set of Loop x Tomorrowland Experience 2 earplugs – following the brand's recent next-gen product update which delivers increased comfort and a better in-ear fit. With up to 17 dB of coverage, the set provides flat attenuation – meaning equal volume protection across the audible sound spectrum without impacting sound quality. The classic Loop Experience earplug design pops with dreamlike Tomorrowland colors – Black and Purple – and awe-inspiring packaging featuring Tomorrowland's signature festival logo, to ensure the live-music magic commences at unboxing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!