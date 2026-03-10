Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper Creator Drops Big "Forever" Update at London Book Fair

During the London Book Fair, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman dropped a big update on how things are looking with Heartstopper Forever.

We know that Netflix's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever will wrap up the streaming service's beloved adaptation later this year. Thanks to an update from showrunner and graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman earlier today, fans are getting a clearer window calendar-wise on when the finale will be released and where things stand on the production side. During the London Book Fair panel session "Creative of the Fair – In Conversation with Alice Oseman," Oseman explained that the finale film won't hit screens before the final volume of the graphic novel series hits. Translation? Don't expect to see the wrap-up until August or later. In addition, Oseman shared that the production team is "literally days away from being finished" with post-production, except for some remaining effects and animation work. By the end of next week, Oseman expects the finale to be completely finished and shipped out for dubbing and final Netflix checks.

Earlier this year, Oseman addressed the reaction of some fans when they learned that the beloved series would conclude as a film rather than a season. In addition, Oseman teased some of the challenges still ahead before the credits roll for the last time on the streaming series:

Oseman on "Heartstopper Forever" Instead of "Heartstopper" Season 4: "I totally understand if fans are a little apprehensive. It's a big change from what we know. It's something new and unknown, and yes, the runtime will be less than a TV season. Even I needed some time to process and come to terms with the change. But once I began to see the entire vision, I knew it would be something even more beautiful than a regular season could achieve. We are feeling very ambitious about what is possible in a movie format. With no need for end-of-episode cliffhangers or a new twist every episode, every part of 'Heartstopper' can be elevated to a higher quality to create something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric."

Oseman on "Heartstopper Forever" and The Challenges Ahead: "The most pressing issue for Nick and Charlie, as we know from the end of Season 3, is that Nick will soon be leaving for university, effectively making Nick and Charlie a long-distance couple. For a teenage relationship, this is a pretty huge hurdle to overcome. Each of them has some conflicting feelings about this development. Nick isn't sure who he is without Charlie, and Charlie is nervous about being left behind. They have some work to do — both on their relationship and individually. 'Heartstopper's' other protagonists are facing similar conundrums about their futures. Because it's not just the relationships that are being pulled in different directions, but the friendships too. I don't want to tease too much more yet …"

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look back at Locke's and Connor's posts, announcing that the finale had wrapped filming:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke previously shared about the decision to end the series with a finale film during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

