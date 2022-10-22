Scooby-Doo & Glamlite Cosmetics Spooky Collection Unmasked

Glamlite Cosmetics is solving mysteries with Scooby-Doo in their latest collaboration matching the spooky season. Gisselle Hernandez, a Caribbean immigrant, founded the company back in January of 2018 and quickly went viral with her Pizza Palette. While having a past in both food-inspired collections (Hershey's, Icee and multiple types of sweets) & collaborations with makeup artists such as Mikayla Jane and a latest Barbie collection, this dives into the Halloween season with the Mystery Inc. team.

In the Scooby-Doo & Glamlite collection are individual items and bundle opportunities. There's a green and purple theme running throughout most of the products reminiscent of some classic spooky vibes. The items released includes a duo-chrome highlighter, the "Creeps and Crawls" eyeshadow palette, the "Ruh Roh Raggy" eyeshadow palette, Scooby-Doo & Glamlite Batscara, and finally the three lipstick options (individually or in a trio bundle) of Zoinks, Jeepers and Ruh-Roh.

Hunt Ghosts in Style with Scooby Doo x Glamlite

Now let's get a closer look at the spooky products unveiled in this Scooby-Doo and Glamlite collection. First up is the duo-chrome highlighter, selling for $18, which contains some intense iridescent sparkles and is placed in some 3D Lenticular Motion packaging.

Next are the two eyeshadow palettes included in this collection, "Creep and Crawls" and "Ruh Roh Raggy", available for $20 each. "Creeps and Crawls" palette contains ten shades of eyeshadow ranging in matte purple and blue colors with metallic shades mixed in. "Ruh Roh Raggy" palette contains ten bold eyeshadow shades as well but instead contains some matte and metallic greens. A bundle of both palettes is available for $36.

The Scooby-Doo and Glamlite collection is rounded out by mascara and a trio of lipstick shades. The Batscara "instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls" with a deep black color and arrives in some Dracula-inspired packaging for $14. Lastly, the lipstick trio continues the spooky titles with Zoinks, Ruh-Roh and Jeepers. The shades contain a creamy, pigmented and weightless formula with a satin finish. These are available individually for $10 or in a trio for $26. The Scooby-Doo and Glamlite Cosmetics collection is both cruelty-free and vegan.