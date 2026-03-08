Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: harry styles

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester Makes Its Netflix Debut TODAY

Kicking off at 7 pm GMT/3 pm EST today, here's what you need to know to stream Netflix's Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester concert event.

Article Summary Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester concert streams globally on Netflix today at 7 pm GMT/3 pm EST.

Features live performances of tracks from Harry Styles' new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Concert filmed at Co-op Live, Manchester, ahead of his 2026 "Together, Together" world tour launch.

Includes insights from Styles, lyric videos for all 12 songs, and recent official music videos.

A little more than a week before he's set to take the stages of Studio 8H to both host and serve as the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles performed his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., before a packed crowd at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. But if you didn't get to check it out live, Netflix has you covered with Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester, set to hit the streamer later today.

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the concert not only celebrated the release of Styles' new album, but also helped set the tone for his upcoming global tour, "Together, Together," which kicks off May 16th. Now, we've got a look at everything you need to know, including when/where/how to watch, a chance to hear Styles offer more insights into his new album, a rundown of the lyric videos for the album's 12 tracks, Styles' recent official music videos, and more.

When & Where Will "Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester" Stream?

Styles' performance was filmed on March 6th at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, where Styles debuted songs from his recently-released fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The concert will be available to stream on Sunday, March 8th, and will be released at the same time globally:

7 p.m. GMT

3 p.m. ET

12 p.m. PT

You need to be a Netflix subscriber (any plan) to stream the concert, and the event will be available to stream after its premiere. The concert can be viewed on any device that supports Netflix, including Smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, mobile phones and tablets, and desktop and laptop browsers.

What Can You Tell Me About Harry Styles' "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."?

First up, Styles sits down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to discuss his album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., winning album of the year for Harry's House, and what was different about making this project. Following that, we have a rundown of the official lyric video for the album's 12 tracks, and a look at the official music videos for "Aperture" and "American Girls":

