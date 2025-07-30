Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: dr seuss, Spam

SPAM Partners With Dr. Seuss For Green Eggs & Spam Collab

SPAM has come together with Dr. Seuss for a special collaboration, as you'll see Green Eggs & SPAM packaging for a short time

Hormel has teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a very special collaboration, as you'll start seeing select cans of SPAM promoting Green Eggs & SPAM. As you can see here, there will be some new orange-colored cans floating around at Walmart locations, celebrating the famous children's book, Green Eggs and Ham, as well as the meaty treat as they have a new recipe for you to try that might look a tad familiar. We have more info about the collab below, along with a couple of quotes from both companies.

Green Eggs & Spam

Featuring collectible can artwork, the twin pack is a tribute to generations of fans who have imagined their own versions of Green Eggs & SPAM Classic. In celebration of the 65th anniversary of Dr. Seuss's beloved book, Green Eggs and Ham, on August 12, this dream collaboration will now become a reality. The limited-edition cans are available while supplies last and are expected to sell out fast — because like Sam-I-Am, you may end up wanting to eat them anywhere.

Adding to the excitement, the SPAM brand has unveiled its first-ever official Green Eggs & SPAM Classic recipe. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, this colorful, camera-worthy breakfast creation transforms the storybook into a delicious reality that both kids and adults will love. Home chefs can turn ordinary mornings into extraordinary adventures with this Sam-I-Am-approved dish. Complete ingredients and step-by-step instructions are now available on the official SPAM website . And the fun doesn't stop at breakfast. Fans can also snag limited-edition co-branded merchandise – including an array of apparel and accessories fans of all ages will love to wear, available exclusively at DrSeuss.com while supplies last.

"The limited-time-only Green Eggs & SPAM Classic Twin Pack offers fans a nostalgic journey back to childhood," said Dan Kubiak, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. "Fans have been creating their own green eggs and SPAM product combinations for years, but now we're making it official. In collaboration with the Dr. Seuss Enterprises team, we've created a whimsical pairing that celebrates creativity, flavor and fun in every can."

"The iconic rhythm and rhymes of Dr. Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham have now been a staple in children's literature for 65 years," said Jimeka Brussard, Director of North American Licensing at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Few know it was actually written using only 50 words. We're thinking the 51st word would have been SPAM! We can't wait to see what kind of dishes our fans whip up with this one-of-a-kind collaboration."

