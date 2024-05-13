Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bitterfinger, Ferrero, simpsons, the simpsons

Butterfinger Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With Simpsons Packaging

Butterfinger is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with The Simpsons, probably the single most successful campaign they ever had.

Ferrero has unveiled its latest campaign for Butterfinger, as the company is celebrating the candy bar's 100th Anniversary with The Simpsons. In what is likely the most successful campaign the candy ever had, Butterfinger soared into the minds and pockets of anyone watching the Simpsons in the late '80s and early '90s, as Bart Simpson became the defacto spokesperson for the peanut butter item. Prior to the cartoon being involved with the item, its last memorable campaign happened in the '50s, with an animated elephant pushing the product. After that, the ads got pretty generic and were even merged into ads with other candy bars the company had, like Baby Ruth.

Then came the iconic FOX animated series, with which the company made a partnership agreement for ads featuring Bart and the family. This is where the show basically had a license to print money, it gave the company its most iconic catchphrase that has lasted over three decades: "Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger!" So it only makes sense they've teamed with the show again for some special anniversary packaging and a sweepstakes. We have more info about it for you below as you'll see these special wrappers pop up on shelves this week.

Butterfinger x The Simpsons

Butterfinger is bringing back its collaboration with The Simpsons to release celebratory birthday bars with all-new packaging! Featuring festive birthday wrappers with some of the most iconic characters from the beloved animated series, these bars will be available in regular size, a 2-piece share pack, in addition to a fun size laydown bag. Get them while you can — they'll be available this May at major retailers nationwide for a limited time!

In addition, Butterfinger is launching a Butterfinger Birthday Sweepstakes. Consumers who purchase one of these limited-edition Butterfinger bars and head to ButterfingerBirthday.com will have the chance to win prizes such as an Arcade 1 Game inspired by The Simpsons, The Simpsons Funko Pop! character assortment, a Butterfinger branded skateboard, and so much more!

