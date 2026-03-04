Posted in: Clothing, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: TAST!EZ

TAST!EZ Launches New Game Night Loungewear Set

TAST!EZ has launched a new line of loungewear to match their snacks for those who love to snack while they play games at home

Frozen snack brand TAST!EZ has launched a new, unique kind of item, as they have a new Game Night Loungewear Set for those who love to snack while gaming. As you can see from the images here, this is basically a comfy sweater with tearaway arms, as well as a pair of sweatpants, complete with pockets to carry small gaming items in (or store a snack for later) as you have some tabletop fun at home. However, it's not for sale, you'll need to try and win them in a giveaway. The giveaway will happen twice on 9 and 16 at 9am ET on TastiezGameNight.com for you to try and win a kit on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. You can read more about the pack below.

TAST!EZ Night Loungewear Set

The custom clothing is part of a limited-time giveaway designed for game night fans who want to snack on bold appetizers like TAST!EZ while keeping hands and game pieces clean during play – because great game night snacks often come with the downside of messy fingers, cluttered tables or game components that don't make it through the night unscathed. With a blend of coziness, function, and playful style, the loungewear features tear-away napkin sleeves with Y2K-inspired snap buttons, a built-in pocket for dice, cards, or a score pad, and a bold "Here for the Snacks" back graphic.

The limited-edition clothing set is available to select participants at no cost while supplies last as part of a TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit, which includes everything fans need to game in style and comfort:

One-of-a-kind loungewear set

Snack-inspired playing cards and dice

A variety of TAST!EZ frozen appetizers

"Game night snacks are essential but can cause mess, interrupt play and damage boards and cards," said Roderik Nuyens, Director of Retail Marketing, US Appetizers at McCain Foods US. "Conversations across Reddit and other social platforms show gamers have tried everything from finger chopsticks to bland, no-mess snacks, but there hasn't been a great solution—until now. With TAST!EZ and its new Game Night Kit, fans no longer need to choose between great snacks and great gameplay."

