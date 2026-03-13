Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Exclusive 6" Star Wars Mini Stormtrooper Helmet Coming Soon

Turn into a galaxy far, far away with a brand new selection of Mini Star Wars Helmets for Walmart Collector Con

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a 6" Black Series mini Stormtrooper helmet, exclusive to Walmart Collector Con.

Pre-orders begin March 19 at 10 AM EST for $35, with the helmet releasing in summer 2026.

Mini helmet features screen-accurate details and includes a display base for collectors.

More Star Wars mini helmets, including The Mandalorian version, are coming soon to the lineup.

The unmistakable white armor of the Stormtroopers has become one of the most recognizable symbols of the Galactic Empire. Introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope, these soldiers serve as the Empire's primary military force, enforcing law and order across countless worlds. While they're often remembered for their overwhelming numbers and strict discipline, Stormtroopers also symbolize the Empire's impersonal nature as these faceless soldiers do their bidding.

Collectors can now bring home new Star Wars mini helmets as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new collection that is part of The Black Series. This new assortment of 6" collectibles faithfully scales down iconic helmets, including the infamous Stormtrooper. The helmet is highly detailed, comes with its own display base, and is the perfect way to enhance any Imperial collection. Hasbro will be bringing the Stormtrooper Mini Helmet, exclusive for next week's Walmart Collector Con. Pre-orders will arrive at Walmart on March 19 at 10 AM EST for $35, with a summer 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more mini helmets as well, like the upcoming The Mandalorian Mini release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Mini Stormtrooper Helmet

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 | Pre-Order March 19 at 10AM ET as part of Walmart Collector Con; available Summer 2026). With STAR WARS mini helmets from THE BLACK SERIES, fans and collectors alike can pay tribute to their favorite franchise from a galaxy far, far away!"

"Detailed to look like a Stormtrooper's helmet from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™, this scaled-down STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES helmet is an impressive addition to any fan's shelf. The helmet comes in at around 6 inches tall when placed on the included stand and great for display as a desk accessory. Look for other premium mini helmets and other STAR WARS collectibles from THE BLACK SERIES (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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