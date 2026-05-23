Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Keystone Light, Molson Coors, Quality Meats

Keystone Light Releases New Apple Flavor For America's Anniversary

Keystone Light has a new flavor out that's about as patriotic as you can get, as they've added a new Apple flavor for America's anniversary

Article Summary Keystone Light launches Keystone Light Apple, a limited-time flavor timed to America’s 250th anniversary festivities.

Dubbed “Kapple,” the new Keystone Light beer delivers subtle apple flavor, a clean finish, and an easy-drinking style.

Molson Coors says Keystone Light Apple arrives in 15-packs ahead of Memorial Day for cookouts, parties, and coolers.

The patriotic Keystone Light campaign leans into memes, American spectacle, and summer buzz to push the new release.

Molson Coors has released a new flavor of Keystone Light in time for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America, as they have a new Apple flavor. Yes, invoking the spirit of the country with "The Most American Light Apple Beer in America," as they put it, as it was created in partnership with Quality Meats. The flavor hits shelves this month, as it will be made available for a limited time. We're guessing this will be a hit for 4th of July parties, or for people who just want a little extra flavor in their choice of light beers. You can read more about it from the company's announcement.

Get Your Patriotic Buzz On With Keystone Light's Apple Flavor

This summer, Keystone Light is jumping into the apple beer game with Keystone Light Apple or "Kapple": a refreshing light beer that gets straight to the good stuff. It has a subtle apple flavor, a clean finish, and keeps things simple – just a solid, crushable beer. And sure, Keystone Light didn't invent apple beer. But if there's one thing America has always been good at, it's taking someone else's idea and making it better.

From pizza to football, the campaign's fast-cut, high-energy spots celebrate how things evolve the American way — less subtlety, more spectacle. The same goes for Keystone Light Apple: not the first, just the one worth drinking. Rolling out as a social-first campaign, Kapple shows up in a steady stream of memes, cultural moments, and content that doesn't take itself too seriously. It embraces chaos over polish, meeting drinkers where culture actually lives and giving them something worth reacting to.

Kapple is easy to grab and easy to drink, with a bold red, white, and blue can and an eagle front and center that looks like it's about to start a "U-S-A" chant. It shows up like summer should: crisp, cold, and undeniably American. Hitting shelves in time for Memorial Day, Kapple is built for coolers, cookouts, and showing up with something cold when no one asked you to. It's a limited-time release, available in 15-packs in 12-ounce cans everywhere Keystone Light is sold, including convenience stores.

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