Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kraft Heinz, Ore-Ida, Tater Tots

Ore-Ida Introduces Stars and Dinosaur-Shaped Tater Tots

Ore-Ida is appealing to kids and adult kids alike with two new tater tot shapes: Stars and Dinosaur-shaped tots.

Article Summary Ore-Ida expands its freezer lineup with new Stars and Dinosaur-shaped Tater Tots for kids and nostalgic adults.

Ore-Ida says the new tots keep the same crispy outside and fluffy inside fans expect from the classic favorite.

Dino Tater Tots tap into cross-generational dinosaur appeal, adding a playful, adventure-filled twist to mealtime.

Star Tater Tots launch with America 250 packaging, as Ore-Ida leans into fun shapes and freezer aisle innovation.

This week in nerdy food, Kraft Heinz introduced two new shapes to their line of Ore-Ida tater tots, as they now have Stars and Dinosaur-shaped tots. This is, hands down, designed to get both kids and adult kids in the same breath, as it's food to have fun with, and food that will hit the nostalgia button in the back of your mind. Because a LOT of Gen-X, Millennials, and even Gen-Z grew up with one of these two shapes either being in a fast food kids' meal, or as part of a microwave kids dinner in some capacity. We have more details here from the company as they should be hitting grocery freezer sections this week.

Stars and Dinosaurs Take Over Ore-Ida's New Line of Tater Tots

Made with the same crispy-outside and fluffy-inside taste fans know and love, the new permanent additions reimagines a classic for the next generation of potato lovers. As younger consumers and families look for more novelty, fun, and convenience in everyday foods, Ore-Ida is bringing playful shapes to the freezer aisle to add personality to every plate.

Dino Tater Tots turn mealtime into a prehistoric adventure, tapping into the cross-generational love of dinosaurs – from childhood nostalgia to pop culture fascination – in a format that is easy for parents and fun for kids. Bringing a sense of imagination and adventure to the plate, Dino Tater Tots offer a playful new twist.

Star Tater Tots are made for moments that shine. Launching as a partner of America 250, Star Tater Tots will debut with limited-edition America 250 packaging to mark the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations – from summer grilling season to everyday dinners that deserve a little extra sparkle.

The launch builds on Ore-Ida's new brand platform "Ore-Ida or Nothing," reinforcing its position as the original in a category often seen as interchangeable. While demand for more playful, shareable food experiences continues to grow, fewer than 1% of frozen potato products offer fun shapes beyond the classics – creating a clear opportunity for Ore-Ida to lead the next wave of innovation.

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