They Might Be Giants Announce New Album Coming This April

They Might Be Giants have confirmed they have a new album coming out this April called The World Is to Dig, along with a short tour

Article Summary They Might Be Giants announce new album The World Is to Dig, arriving this April in all formats.

The 18-track album features the new single Wu-Tang, blending melodic pop hooks and experimentation.

The Bigger Show Tour kicks off April 17 with multi-night stops in key cities across the East Coast and Midwest.

Each tour night offers unique setlists, featuring album spotlights and deep cuts from their vast catalog.

Idlewild Recordings announced this week that They Might Be Giants have a new album on the way, as The World Is to Dig will be released this April. The band had already released the single "Wu-Tang" a couple of weeks ago, teasing what will be an 18-song album, as well as a supporting Spring tour they are calling The Bigger Show Tour. We have more details about all of it below as the album will launch on April 14.

They Might Be Giants – The World Is to Dig

The 18-song album arrives April 14 in all formats at TMBGshop.com and on streaming services; plus an exclusive 180-gram vinyl color variant will be available at indie retail shops on April 17. This is the band's first full-length album since 2021's Grammy-nominated BOOK, and the project blends sharp songwriting and bold experimentation into a refreshingly original collection. The album's lead single, "Wu-Tang," is out now. While the song's lyric celebrates the power of Wu-Tang Clan over a fan as a transformative force, TMBG's trademark melodicism sweetly buoys the listener along with waves of '60s-style pop hooks.

John Linnell says, "Many years ago, we discussed the idea of celebrating an artist or a style of music, but in the form of a completely unrelated genre of music. The original idea was a Tin Pan Alley-style song extolling the greatness of heavy metal. 'Wu-Tang' was written more or less along those lines, partly inspired by their TV biopic, but void of any musical reference to the great hip-hop collective. Are we fans? Sure! Would we ever attempt to emulate their sound? Not publicly."

The Bigger Show Tour

On the heels of two years of sold-out touring, They Might Be Giants will also be heading back out on the road this spring with The Bigger Show Tour. Kicking off on April 17, TMBG will be hosting multi-night stands across the East Coast and Midwest in Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Woodstock. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased here. Multi-night passes and preferred rates at local hotels are available in select markets.

Each show of a multi-night stand will be unique from the night before. Working with a stellar eight-piece band featuring a three-piece horn section, They Might Be Giants performs in the "An Evening with" format; that means there is no opener. Instead, the band will spotlight a different album from their catalog each night in their first set, and then play all the fan favorites along with delightful deep cuts in the second. Sprawling, enthralling, unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining – The Bigger Show Tour is an evening of unforgettable songs, dazzling arrangements, startling improvisation, and genuine positivity. It is an experience unlike any other.

Tour Dates

April 17 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre (sold out)

April 18 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre (sold out)

April 24 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 25 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 28 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

April 29 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

May 1 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

May 2 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (sold out)

May 3 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

May 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (sold out)

May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 5 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

June 6 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

