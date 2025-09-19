Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: wacom, Wacom One 14

Wacom Reveals New Wacom One 14 Design Tablet

Wacom revealed a brand-new entry into their One line of design tablets, as they showed off the Wacom One 14 earlier this week

Article Summary Wacom unveils the Wacom One 14, a user-friendly 14-inch design tablet perfect for creative beginners.

Features a full HD IPS display with anti-glare, direct bonding, and dependable color reproduction.

Includes a battery-free pen with customizable buttons and supports popular third-party pens for versatility.

Compatible with PC, Mac, and Chromebook; easy USB-C setup and bundled with creative apps for immediate use.

Wacom took time this week to reveal one of its new designs, as the Wacom One 14 design tablet made its debut. Adding to the One Series, this latest incarnation of the series focuses on providing beginners with a place to start that doesn't feel complicated, as there's a balance of systems that are designed for those just starting to use a design table to get the hang of it. Its been set up to connect immediately to PC, Mac, or Chromebook as a plug-and-play system, with the option of using their own software. The goal of which is to provide a simple solution for artists, hobbyists, and visual thinkers. We have the finer details about it below as its available now starting at $300.

Wacom One 14

The Wacom One 14 features a 14-inch full HD IPS display with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating to reduce reflections on the screen, allowing users to focus on their creative work. It also uses direct bonding to minimize parallax, providing a natural, paper-like drawing feel. The larger screen gives creative beginners ample space for drawing, sketching, and illustration, while still keeping the pen display compact and lightweight at 750 grams, making it easy to carry or set up. The display ensures dependable color reproduction for artwork, photos, and practical tasks.

Wacom's pen technology, built on more than 40 years of expertise, enables a comfortable and reliable pen experience with minimal parallax, low latency, and natural tilt recognition—helping first-time digital creators enjoy a natural drawing experience from the start. The included Wacom One Standard Pen is battery-free, lightweight, and equipped with two customizable buttons. The Wacom One 14 is also compatible with third-party pens from trusted brands such as Staedtler, LAMY, and Dr. Grip, giving users the freedom to choose the grip and style they prefer.

Setup is straightforward with a single USB-C cable when the computer supports DisplayPort Alt Mode or Thunderbolt 3/4, delivering power, video, and data so users can get started quickly. If the computer has a USB-C port without these standards, an external power adapter is required. For computers without a USB-C port, the optional Wacom Converter provides HDMI and USB-A connectivity. The Wacom One 14 works seamlessly with Windows 10 or later, macOS 13 or later, and Chromebook.

The Wacom One 14 comes with a versatile bundle of creative apps, letting users start creating right away. Clip Studio Paint Pro, Magma, and Concepts support drawing and comics. Passpartout 2 adds a fun, interactive art experience. Foxit PDF Editor supports study, work, and everyday tasks, while Skillshare provides access to online lessons from creative professionals. Together, these tools give creative beginners and hobbyists the freedom to explore their creativity from day one.

