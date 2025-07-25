Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

The Geeki Tiki/False Idol Party At San Diego Comic-Con Last Night

The Geeki Tiki/False Idol Party at San Diego Comic-Con last night, with Gandalf, Yoda, Batman, Wicket and Deadpool on a glass...

Article Summary The Geeki Tiki and False Idol party lit up San Diego Comic-Con with themed drinks and exclusive swag.

Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails, raffles, and prizes like debut SDCC tiki mugs and WhistlePig whiskey.

Every attendee walked away with a Geeki Tiki/False Idol swag bag and exclusive collab mai tai glassware.

Characters like Gandalf, Yoda, Deadpool, Batman, and Wicket decorated the unique party glass design.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Cynthia Walser, went to the Geeki Tiki/False Idol party at Whistle Pig Whisky in San Diego, as part of San Diego Comic-Con events last night, as seen in the Huge Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con 2025 SDCC Party List, and reported back! Here were the "Two drink tickets included with party admission price. Drink tickets double as raffle tix. Order more than 2 drinks, get an extra raffle ticket per drink. Raffles are done frequently throughout the two hour session. Prizes include debut SDCC tiki mugs, Whistlepig whiskey, and speciality maple syrup. "Swag bag for every attendee includes a set of Geeki Tiki/False Idol swizzle sticks and exclusive False Idol/Geeki Tiki collab mai tai glasses. The glass features Gandalf, Yoda, Ewok, Deadpool, and Batman enjoying tropical drinks at the bar" Thanks, Cynthia, here's a look at what was available on the bar…

