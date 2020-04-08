Dark Horse Previews New Baltimore Story From Baltimore Omnibus Vol. 2

Dark Horse Comics has revealed four pages from a brand new Baltimore story. Many comic book retailers are currently shut down, and the ones that remain open don't have new single-issue comics to sell thanks to an industry-wide shutdown. The bookstore distribution market remains open, however, which means that bookstores and comic ships that are still operating can get their hands on collected editions and graphic novels that way. And in the case of Baltimore Omnibus Vol. 2 from Dark Horse Comics, they can also get a new story, in a way. The collection, in stores now, features a brand-new eight-page Baltimore story. You can view four of those pages below, along with the press release.

Dark Horse Comics Previews All New Baltimore story from Baltimore Omnibus 2

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (April 7, 2020)—The second Baltimore Omnibus from Dark Horse Comics features an all-new eight-page story by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, featuring art by Ben Stenbeck, colors by Dave Stewart, and lettering by Clem Robins. The never-before-published story features the adventures of a giant ape.

"Mike Mignola posted his Baltimore vs. Giant Ape 'Year of Monsters' cover on Facebook one day," said co-writer Christopher Golden. "I think it was Ben Stenbeck who replied with 'I wish we'd done that story,' and I immediately said, 'it's not too late.' Mike was totally up for it, of course. The original 1933 'King Kong' is one of my favorite films of all time, so this was simultaneously our love letter to that movie and a chance to do something incredibly fun with Baltimore. It was a treat to get to work with Ben again, particularly on something that is like a little gift to Baltimore fans—and to ourselves."

"I always wanted to come back to Baltimore in some way, especially on a story as fun and action-packed as this, based on Mike's brilliant 'Year of Monsters' Baltimore cover," said Ben Stenbeck. "It's not King Kong, just a giant ape. I'm really glad I've had this chance to revisit the world of Baltimore."

In addition to the new story, the second BALTIMORE OMNIBUS collects Baltimore: The Witch of Harju #1-#3, Baltimore: The Wolf and the Apostle #1-#2, Baltimore: The Cult of the Red King #1-#5, Baltimore: Empty Graves #1-#5, and Baltimore: The Red Kingdom #1-#5.

Finally armed with the identity of the being responsible for the vampire plague, Baltimore and his band of allies take on the evil around them with a new fervor. Enemies old and new, desperate battles, and strange horror await the reader as they follow Baltimore toward his ultimate destiny.

From writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, with art by Ben Stenbeck (Hellboy, Koshchei the Deathless) and Peter Bergting (Joe Golem: Occult Detective, The Untamed) comes the culmination of the Baltimore series, published for the first time in an omnibus format. BALTIMORE OMNIBUS 2 is available in bookstores as of April 7, 2020.