Mattel Debuts SDCC Little People Old Mac Deadpool's Taco Farm Set

Mattel Creations is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new selection of limited edition collectibles like Deadpool

The set includes Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, and Old MacDeadpool, each in adorable collectible form.

Special packaging with taco farm and portal artwork hides Marvel Easter Eggs for fans to discover.

Priced at $27, this limited edition Deadpool collectible drops July 24 via Mattel Creations and SDCC.

Little People Collector series retools its iconic and classic preschool toys into beautifully crafted collectibles. However, this series is mainly aimed squarely at fans and adult collectors as it features more adult programs. Launched through Mattel Creations, this line has turned iconic pop culture figures from Breaking Bad, The Office, and even Lord of the Rings into charming preschool-like collectibles. Mattel is now adding the Merc with a Mouth to the Little People Collector line for San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Say hi to Old MacDeadpool's Taco Farm as Deadpool and Lady Deadpool enter the multiverse in a more farm-loving world. The set will feature three Little People Collector figures with DP, Lady Pool, and a brand new Old MacDeadpool with Headpood. The packaging for this set is a true wonder as well, and be on the lookout for more Marvel Easter Eggs hidden around the art. The SDCC 2025 Little People Collector Deadpool Set is priced at $27 and is set to release at SDCC and through Mattel Creations on July 24 at 12 PM EST.

Little People Collector Deadpool Set (SDCC 2025)

"Y'all come on down to Old MacDeadpool's Taco Farm, ya hear? The multiverse is filled with countless timelines and alternate realities. So of course, Deadpool and Lady Deadpool chose to travel to a taco farm. The shells are hard, but the eating is easy. Although they'll merc for these tasty treats, they don't have to in this world – they can live off the land, thanks to taco fields as far as the eye can see."

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Deadpool

Includes brand-new "Old MacDeadpool" with Headpool on a pitchfork

Also comes with Deadpool, plus Lady Deadpool with taco and teddy

Rainbow-structured premium packaging with taco farm and portal artwork

Packaging art also features hidden fan-favorite characters

