Cobra's Destro Arrives with New Iron Studios G.I. Joe 1/10 Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including a new Destro G.I. Joe

Article Summary Destro returns to the G.I. Joe lineup with a detailed 1/10 scale statue from Iron Studios.

This limited edition collectible highlights Destro’s iconic silver mask, gold gun, and signature suit.

Standing 8.4” tall, Destro poses atop a pile of cash and carries a leaking Cobra money case.

Pre-orders for the Destro statue are open at $199.99, with release planned for Q1 2026.

Destro is a key player in the G.I. Joe universe and is one of the sinister and strategic minds of the Cobra organization. Recognizable for his metallic mask and military garb, he acts as both supplier and sometimes ally to Cobra. He rarely trusts Cobra Commander and always seems to have his own motives for what he does. Over the decades, Destro has commanded his own Iron Grenadiers army, led anti-Cobra alliances, and even battled G.I. Joe directly.

This complex character is now back with Cobra for Iron Studios' latest and G.I. Joe 1/0 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 8.4" tall, Destro is ready to make a new sale with a nicely crafted statue that captures his signature look with a silver mask, golden gun, and black and red suit. He stands upon a pile of profit as he holds a leaking case of Cobra money; let's just hope no Joes get in his way. Pre-orders are already live for this new 1/10 statue for $199.99, and he is set to strike a new deal with Cobra in Q1 2026.

