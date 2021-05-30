Two-Face in DC's Showcase #8 at Auction

In 1993, DC Comics resurrected its classic title Showcase, rebranding it from 1993 – 1996 with yearly numbering. The first outing, Showcase '93, stayed mostly true to the original spirit of DC's Showcase that began in 1956 and ran until 1970. The idea was to feature supporting characters in starring roles, essentially testing them out as potential lead characters for future series. This was done with many heroes, but this specific issue of Showcase '93 tried it with one of Gotham's most iconic villains: Two-Face. The storyline, titled "Batman: 2 Face Part Two" began in the previous installment and came to its climax in this issue. It was written by Doug Moench, penciled/inked/colored by Klaus Janson, and lettered by Ken Bruzenak. What adds to the history of this specific issue of Showcase '93 si that this wasn't just a single Two-Face story, but it also had backup stories. The issue featured Kobra: The Kobra Kronicles Part III: Brainwashed by Mike Baron, Gary Barker, José Marzan Jr., Paul Mounts, and Gaspar Saladino and Fire and Ice: Shadow of the Honeycreeper by Elliot S. Maggin, Steven Harris, Carlos Pedrazzini, Stuart Chaifetz, and Lois Buhais. You can add this piece of Gotham's villainy to your collection by heading over to Heritage Auctions, where a 9.8 CGC graded copy of this 1993 comic is available to bid on.

Before heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this iconic comic, you can check out the back of this slabbed issue to see why it was graded so high.

Here's the listing from Heritage Auctions:

Showcase '93 #8 (DC, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages.

Glenny Fabry cover. Batman, Robin, Two-Face, Deadshot, and Fire & Ice appearances. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 5/21: 22 in 9.8, none higher.

Best of luck to everyone heading to Heritage Auctions to bid for this copy of DC Comics' Showcase '93 #8.