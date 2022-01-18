Pokémon TCG: Wallop Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Wallop theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Neo Discovery expansion set, up for auction! This theme deck features grass-type and fighting-type Pokémon and most prominently includes a holofoil copy of Hitmontop from the set it's based on. Prospective bidders will have only until Tuesday, January 18th, to place a bid on this delightful theme deck from the Pokémon TCG.

You can find the full decklist for this theme deck, which also features a rare copy of Butterfree, by clicking here to go to Bulbapedia, the comprehensive Pokémon encyclopedia. Meanwhile, according to the auction listing for this Pokémon TCG theme deck on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Wallop Theme Deck. […] Other items included are 1 Pokémon coin, damage counters, 1 poison marker, 1 generic counter, 1 rulebook, 1 card list everything you need to start on your journey! The box has lightly blunted corners with the wrapping intact. The original hang tab is still in its original folded down state. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on the Wallop theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will only have until Tuesday, January 18th, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this deck on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!