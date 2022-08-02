Sealed Pokémon Gold Version Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature has put a rare sealed copy of Pokémon Gold Version for the Nintendo Game Boy Color handheld gaming device up for auction! Alongside Pokémon Silver Version, Pokémon Gold was the first game in the second generation of the world-famous monster-training franchise that we've all come to know and love. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 2nd, to place a bid on this wonderful GBC game.

In Gold Version, players have the chance to visit an all-new region of the Pokémon world! In Johto, it's a whole new (Poké)ball game, with 100 new creatures to capture and train, eight new Gym Leaders to defeat and a new configuration of the Elite Four. But that's not all, because soon thereafter, you get the opportunity to revisit the region explored in the Pokémon Red and Blue games of the previous generation, Kanto! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Released simultaneously alongside Pokémon Silver. One of the first games in the Pokémon series for the Game Boy Color. Introduced 100 new Pokémon to the video game series known as the "Second Generation." Legendary Pokémon, Ho-Oh on the cover, first featured in the first episode of season 1 of the Pokémon animated series. Pokémon Gold and Silver combined are the third-best selling Game Boy Color games with 23 million units in combined sales. Directed by Satoshi Tajiri and Junichi Masuda.

If you wish to place a bid on this sealed copy of Pokémon Gold Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 2nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!