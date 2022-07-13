Yu-Gi-Oh! Graded Thousand-Eyes Restrict Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a graded, Ultra Rare copy of Thousand-Eyes Restrict from Pharaoh's Servant, an expansion set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game up for auction! This fearsome and disturbing monster was the ace card of Pegasus J. Crawford (Maximillion Pegasus in the English dub), the in-world creator of Duel Monsters, the game the real-life card game is based on. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 13th, to place a bid on this terrifying monster card.

Thousand-Eyes Restrict is a card that is officially a major part of the "Relinquished" archetype of cards from the game. For the most part, Relinquished monsters are horrifying abominations of nature that envelop and absorb other opposing monsters in order to make use of their attack and defense points. Thousand-Eyes Restrict is one of the toughest monsters to face since it bars other monsters from changing their positions or even attacking. For a while this got the card banned from tournament play! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Fusion between Relinquished and Thousand-Eyes Idol brings you Thousand-Eyes Restrict! When this spellcaster is summoned its effect reads: "Other monsters on the field cannot change their battle positions or attack. Once per turn: You can target 1 monster your opponent controls; equip that target to this card (max 1). This card's ATK/DEF become equal to that equipped monster's. If this card would be destroyed by battle, destroy that equipped monster instead." CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (8.5), surface (8), corners (8), edges (9).

If you wish to place a bid on this very powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, July 13th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!