13 Reasons Why: Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Trans Woman; Shares Post

Through both a feature profile interview with TIME and her own Instagram account, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman (upcoming Sharp Stick) proudly came out as a trans woman on Thursday. Dorfman says in both posts that the new pronouns she identifies with are "she/her" while sharing editorial photographs of herself in a dress & heels and offering "immense love" to her "day one team who has always supported my evolution in the most affirming of ways." Here's a look at Dorfman's post, followed by the post from TIME where Dorfman took part in a question-and-answer session titled "Tommy Dorfman Would Like To Clarify" where she offers more insight into how her transitioning has been going.

"I'm especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world," Dorfman wrote in her post earlier today- which you can check out for yourselves below:

"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman," Dorfman tells Peters. "Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy," the 13 Reasons Why star revealed to TIME writer Torrey Peters in a feature that was also promoted via Instagram (which you can also check out below):

