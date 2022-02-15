1883 Season 2 Confirmed; Paramount+ Orders Yellowstone Prequel 1932

On Tuesday, fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" learned that the universe would be further expanding in a big way. Following up on the renewal of the Kevin Costner-starring flagship series for a fifth season, Paramount+ announced that the Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill-starring prequel series 1883 would be returning for a second season. But the Dutton family saga is far from over, with the streaming service also announcing the prequel series 1932. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios, the newest prequel series will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari serve as executive producers on 1883, which follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of 'Yellowstone' further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story." "While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real-time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS' differentiated model," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding 'Yellowstone,' and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe." Executive producer David C. Glasser added, "Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences. It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe."