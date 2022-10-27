1923: Ford, Mirren-Starring Yellowstone Prequel Arrives This December

Even with the fifth season of Yellowstone ready to hit our screens next month, Taylor Sheridan's television universe is busy looking to the next chapter in the Dutton family's history. And that's officially set to arrive on Sunday, December 18th, with the premiere of the highly-anticipated prequel spinoff series 1923 (exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada). The next chapter in the Yellowstone saga from Sheridan introduces a new generation of Duttons led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton) & Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) and explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west… where the Duttons call home. Here's a look at the official logo key art that was released with today's news:

As if Ford and Mirren aren't impressive enough names to lead the series, the cast of 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan's growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, as well as upcoming projects, Tulsa King, Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.