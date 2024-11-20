Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: dream productions, inside out, Inside Out 2

Dream Productions Trailer: Disney +, Pixar Preview "Inside Out" Series

Set between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 and arriving on December 11th, Disney+ and Pixar released an official trailer for Dream Productions.

Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Pixar Animation Studios' Dream Productions is an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time, and on budget. Riley is growing up, and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Two months ago, we learned that all four episodes of the animated spinoff would drop on Disney+ on December 11th – and now? Well, with only three weeks to go until dream production gets underway bigtime, Pixar and Disney+ are passing along an official trailer, three preview images, and a key art poster – not too shabby, right?

Disney + and Pixar Animation Studios' Dream Productions also features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith. The mockumentary-style animated series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon. Featuring a score by composer Nami Melumad, the soundtrack for Dream Productions will be available on all streaming services beginning December 20th. Now, here's a look at the official key art poster that was released earlier today alongside the trailer and preview images:

'These two series ['Dream Productions' and 'Win or Lose'] really show Pixar creativity at its finest," said Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter. "We're excited fans won't have to wait long for more great content from the world of 'Inside Out.' 'Dream Productions' offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams. And we consider 'Win or Lose' a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."

