1923 Season 2 Official Trailer: Jacob & Cara Have Unfinished Business

Arriving Feb. 23rd, here's the official Season 2 trailer for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923.

The last time we were treated to an extended look at the second season of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring prequel series 1923, viewers were also learning what the future had in store for Yellowstone. Now, with the series set to hit screens on Feb. 23rd, we have the NFL's AFC Division Championship game to thank for an official trailer (which we have waiting for you above).

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. Now, here's a look at some images from the second season:

In addition to Mirren and Ford, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. With the second season set to premiere on February 23rd, here's a look back at the two previously released teasers and teaser trailer:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

