2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Viewing Guide: What You Need To Know

Set for Saturday, March 2nd, here's what you need to know about the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: when/how to watch, nominees & much more.

Article Summary Tune in for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards live on YouTube and Twitch, March 2nd.

Star-studded hosting and presenter lineup, including Megan Thee Stallion and LiSA.

Categories range from Anime of the Year to Best Voice Actor across nine languages.

Stream the event and then catch the special podcast aftershow with expert hosts.

The 8th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards takes place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a lavish live ceremony in Tokyo hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira with presenters including Three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning actress from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, Iman Vellani and Japanese singer-songwriter who has performed hit anime theme songs, LiSA. In addition, viewers can look forward to seeing international professional wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné, Japanese night club host, entrepreneur & TV personality ROLAND; American fashion model, drag entertainer & international DJ who was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, Aquaria; British rapper and artist who regularly mixes genres within his music, Che Lingo; artist, producer, vocalist & DJ, whose introspective, dancefloor-ready tracks have made her a global icon, Yaeji; and others.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Full Nomination List

Hit anime series and films such as Suzume, Chainsaw Man, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End are among the many nominees, all currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's a rundown of categories this year and their meaning – along with links to what you need to know about the nominees in each respective category (with the full nomination list here):

Anime of the Year – This is the show that set the standard for anime over the last year. Its compelling story, beautiful artistic execution, and unforgettable characters all combine in a unique way to create a masterpiece that deserves singular recognition. Whether the show was an unexpected hit or delivered on fans' high expectations, Anime of the Year embodies excellence.

Best Action – This category rewards a show with action at its core. Featuring awe-inspiring scenes of heroes battling villains, life-threatening situations, or overcoming incredible odds, these anime get the pulse racing.

Best Animation – Here we recognize anime that are visually stunning in the ways they bring their stories to life. No matter the style of animation, these shows put on a visual spectacle for viewers to enjoy, immersing audiences into previously unimaginable worlds.

Best Anime Song – This category celebrates a song played during any part of an anime series, including the opening and ending sequences. Whether they make you move or move you, these are the songs that stay with you.

Best Art Direction (New) – Art direction involves all things visual to create the look and feel of an anime. Color, design, and animation style are only some of the considerations, as the tiniest of details must be kept in mind so that a show feels like a cohesive and distinct work of art.

– Art direction involves all things visual to create the look and feel of an anime. Color, design, and animation style are only some of the considerations, as the tiniest of details must be kept in mind so that a show feels like a cohesive and distinct work of art. Best Character Design – This category celebrates artists who have either created iconic anime characters or breathed life into one from other sources. A designer who comprehends the essence of character design weaves narratives through the strokes of their drawings.

Best Cinematography (New) – Cinematography focuses on the composition of individual scenes, paying particular attention to the use of light and shadow, camera angles, depth of field, and scene transitions. When combined together, these elements convey an anime's narrative without saying a word.

Best Comedy – Whether it's a surprising fresh perspective or the witty exchanges that could've come from a comedy mastermind, the humor in these shows makes you laugh out loud and have your side hurting by the end.

Best Continuing Series – Sustaining excellence is no small feat, particularly when it comes to anime. This category celebrates the shows that hook audiences with their absorbing storylines, compelling characters, and attention-grabbing artwork.

Best Director – Here, we celebrate how a great anime and a great director are almost inseparable. Of central importance, directors work behind the scenes, conveying their vision to animators, making critical decisions, and managing the creative aspects of production. The result? An approach that is uniquely theirs.

Best Drama – These anime convey something essential about the human experience. Their mastery of building and relieving tension sets fans on the edge of their seats, feeling all their feelings and compelling them to invest deeply in the characters and their stories.

Best Ending Sequence – Similar to the opening, an unforgettable ending sequence pairs design and music to delight and surprise. Often a place where the art style can be taken in entirely new directions, a great ending sequence lets viewers catch their breath and enjoy small moments with a character.

Best Fantasy – Best Fantasy is all about imagination, creativity, and a bit of magic. These shows don't just take us to other worlds, they craft deep, original universes full of mythical creatures where even the smallest detail is fueled by ideas that previously were unthought of.

Best Film – A great film effortlessly captivates spectators from beginning to end. Here we celebrate non-episodic anime with runtimes longer than a standard episode, whether they were released in theaters, on DVD, or online.

Best Main Character – Whether hero, anti-hero, or villain, a main character is the face of the series. But it's not just their personalities or characteristics that make them beloved; it's their well-developed stories and the journeys they take us on that make them worthy.

Best New Series – While countless new anime are created each year, this category honors the series and spin-offs that stand out. These instant classics possess something unique that keeps viewers transfixed and passionately awaiting season two.

Best Opening Sequence – Through striking visuals and irresistible music, a great opening sequence sets the tone for what's to come. Whether it's creating a quirky mood for an offbeat rom-com or striking a dark and serious tone for suspense, a memorable opening has as much creativity and passion as the show it introduces.

Best Original Anime – An original anime is not adapted from source material like manga or light novels; it is a new creation. These original works of art mesmerize audiences with the quality of their stories.

Best Romance – A great romance can thaw the heart of the coldest cynic. These captivating stories draw us in and remind us of the best part of being alive. With their hopeful messages, these shows find a way to make you believe in the power of love.

Best Score – A vital part of an unforgettable anime is the original music composed for it. A well-crafted score adds another dimension of depth and emotion to any scene, with compositions that are not only tightly associated with an anime but can also stand alone as masterpieces of music.

Best Slice of Life (New) – While these anime focus on everyday events, the best are anything but ordinary. Capturing quiet moments in breathtaking ways, these nominees provide relief from the frantic pace of the world, placing relationships—with all their emotion, humor, and heartbreak—front and center.

Best Supporting Character – This category celebrates a supporting character like they were number one. They come in all shapes and sizes, but the best among them can shine as brightly as their main character counterparts when called upon.

Best Voice Actor Performance – Renowned voice artists breathe additional life into a character, adding depth and realism or re-envisioning what they sound like in a different language. Through their command of tone and the emotions their voices elicit, these talented artists help transform anime characters into anime icons. This award will be honored to voice actors across Arabic, Castilian, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin Spanish.

"Must Protect At All Cost" Character – These are the characters that make the world feel like a kinder, more special place. Whether they're an earnest protagonist who always gets back up or a pure-hearted cinnamon roll who holds a group together, these characters remind us that there are some things in life worth protecting.

Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 pm JST. Time conversions for the following regions are below:

Los Angeles, US – 1 am PST

New York, US – 4 am EST

London, England – 9 am GMT

Paris, France – 10 am CET

Mumbai, India – 2:30 pm IST

Sydney, Australia – 8 pm AEDT

São Paulo, Brazil – 6 am BRT

Mexico City, Mexico – 3 am CST

Singapore – 5 pm SGT

The ceremony will be available for streaming after it's over, along with Crunchyroll's The Anime Effect podcast aftershow, which will have a special Anime Awards episode with hosts Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President breaking down each of the best, the wildest, and the most interesting. You can tune in on March 2 to get the full rundown and subscribe here to get notified when new episodes drop.

