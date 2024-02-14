Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, J-Pop, samurai champloo, Solo Leveling, The Seven Deadly Sins

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: New Presenters, Theme Song & Much More

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 announced additional presenters, musical performances, and more for the upcoming live-streaming ceremony.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 features YOASOBI, Shing02, and SAWANO's performances.

Star celebrities like Mercedes Varnado join as presenters for the awards.

A unique Anime Awards theme song by SAWANO and YAMAMOTO debuts live.

Tune into the live-stream ceremony on March 2, 2024, at 6 PM JST via Crunchyroll.

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards has revealed today a star-studded slate of musical performances, including YOASOBI and Shing02, who will perform beloved tracks from fan-favorite anime, alongside additional celebrity presenters including wrestling superstar Mercedes Varnado, American football star DeMarcus Lawrence, and actress, singer, and model Chiaki Kuriyama. So yes, anime fans have made their voices heard. There have been more than 34 million votes cast from the worldwide community, nearly double from 18 million last year.

Unique to this year's celebration is a first-of-its-kind Crunchyroll Anime Awards Theme, specially created by composer and music producer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and composer, arranger, and lyricist KOHTA YAMAMOTO (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will perform the song live at the ceremony in full for the first time. The iconic show opening will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after the conclusion of the Anime Awards.

The full music performance lineup and newly-added live ceremony and pre-show presenters are listed below, in alphabetical order, with musical performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO – Composer, Arranger, Lyricist, and Musical Producer

Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 – Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ

YOASOBI – Japanese pop duo

Live Ceremony and Pre-Show Presenters include:

Chiaki Kuriyama – Actress, Singer, and Model

DeMarcus Lawrence – NFL Football Player from the Dallas Cowboys

Emiru – Professional Streamer, Variety Player, Cosplayer, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs

Joaquim Dos Santos – Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Labrinth – GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist

Liza Soberano – Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Mercedes Varnado – WWE World Champion, Actress, Entrepreneur

Nava Rose – Fashion Creator

Phil Lord & Chris Miller – Academy Award-winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Porter Robinson – GRAMMY-Nominated Musician

Rashmika Mandanna – Indian Film Actor

So Takei – Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion

Vinnie Hacker – Model, Pro-Gamer, Actor, and Digital Creator

Music at the 2024 Anime Awards will be a celebration of key moments in anime history. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will perform the show's opening song, "Battlecry," exclusively for livestream viewers. The Anime Awards will also commemorate important anime anniversaries through the presentation of a unique musical performance that brings together iconic songs from series celebrating milestones, performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format. Japanese pop duo YOASOBI will also perform ahead of their set at Coachella. For fans looking to hype themselves up in advance, select music videos and concert performance videos from Hiroyuki SAWANO and YOASOBI are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. Fans can watch the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 PM JST (that's Japan Standard Time). To relive the action, fans can tune in for reruns starting March 16th on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+.

The full list of Anime Award presenters and nominees can be found here.

(Full disclosure: I am one of the judges of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which is separate from my work here at Bleeding Cool. I've already cast my votes.)

